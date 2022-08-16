ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Pugh Kept Her Zach Braff Breakup Secret For a Heartbreaking Reason

By Hanna McNeila
 4 days ago
Whether it be Stanning or slamming, when it comes to celebrity relationships , it’s no secret that the public eye will probably have an opinion. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar , Florence Pugh revealed that she split with boyfriend Zach Braff earlier this year and kept it private because of the hate their relationship had received in the past.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on ,” Pugh said. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Since the start of their relationship in 2019, Pugh has been forced to come to her relationship’s defense, slamming hate from online accounts. The pairing received backlash because of their 21-year age difference . Pugh has referred to the comments as “hurling abuse and being horrid.”

During the interview, the 26-year-old also took the opportunity to make a point about media exploitation .

“Whenever I feel that line has been crossed in my life, whether it’s paparazzi taking private moments or moments that aren’t even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street I think it’s incredibly wrong,” she said.

Pugh also added “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their lives should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show.”

Breakups are difficult for everyone involved, and undoubtedly even harder when you’re worried about how the public will react too. We hope both Pugh and Braff are able to heal in their own time and drown out the noise in the meantime.

