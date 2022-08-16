ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

5 things to know about this year’s Maryland State Fair

By Michelle Deal-Zimmerman, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIpTA_0hJHv4bE00
Visitors ride The Hydra at the Maryland State Fair in 2021 Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun/TNS

In just under 10 days, a favorite statewide celebration of the end of summer returns to the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

The Maryland State Fair is back for its 141st edition beginning Aug. 25, and like everything in the pandemic era, it’s less like the before times and more like, well, something new.

The fanfare is pretty much the same, with flashy carnival midway rides and live horse racing and those adorable 4-H contestants with their sweet prized pigs.

The details are a little different. You’ll still be able to head to the brew garden to drown your tears at giving up on a career as a lumberjack. And the celebrity “shake-off” milkshake contest will still bring all the boys to the yard. But you’re going to need your calendar handy to schedule the fun.

Here are five things to know about attending this year’s state fair.

The state fair is open weekends only.

In the past, the state fair has run for about 11 to 12 days consecutively. It opens in late August and closes in September, some two weeks later. Not this year. State fair officials announced the fair would be held on three four-day weekends, Thursdays to Sundays, still offering a total of 12 days to enjoy. The dates are Aug. 25 to 28; Sept. 1 to 5; and Sept. 8 to 11. Fair officials said the schedule changes are necessary because some Maryland counties are going back to school prior to Labor Day, which makes broad participation in the 4-H/FFA activities difficult. The fair has its roots in agriculture and education, “so we hope, by changing to the three long weekend format, we will be able to maintain the robust AG education portion of the Fair that started with our first Fair in 1879,” said Edie Bernier, publicity director for Maryland State Fair, in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

Inflation hasn’t raised admission prices.

Name something you can buy today for the same price it was in 2018? Tickets to the state fair. Admission costs the same as it has the past few years. Of course, the fair was canceled in 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus crisis. But even before then, ticket prices had remained fairly steady. You’d have to go back to 2017 to find a lower ticket price for adult general admission ($8). Admission to this year’s fair is $10 for ages 12 and over; $8 for seniors aged 62 and over; $5 for children age 6 to 11; and free for the youngest ones. On the first Friday of the event, Aug. 26, fairgoers can get in free when they donate at least five nonperishable food items at the gate. Of course, rides are still priced individually.

Foodies can get into a delicious pickle or just be crabby.

Listen, if you went to the fair to pick a peck of pickled peppers, no one would blink an eye. It’s the fair, after all. And unique foods are kind of its hallmark. This year, in addition to the standard deep-fried everything and the popular crabby patty, plus cotton candy, peach sundaes, ribeye sandwiches, fresh fruit and so much ice cream, there’s a new entry: Pickle Pizza on the Midway (pizza stand across from the Cow Palace). Naturally, pickles on pizza sound like one of those weird fair-exclusive foods, but it’s actually a bit of a culinary trend. The fair’s version includes hand-tossed dough topped with a dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickle slices finished with a dash of secret spices. It’s a carnival in your mouth.

Free parking is available but limited.

If you’re a fair regular who’s used to parking at the Timonium light rail park-and-ride lot off Greenspring Drive, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that free parking at the lot will be available again this year. The bad news is it’s about half as many spaces as it used to be. That’s because of the new 222,000-square-foot Kaiser Permanente Medical Center that opened earlier this year adjacent to the light rail station. In lieu of parking, fair officials recommend taking the light rail to arrive at the same location, minus your car. The Cow Palace admission gate is nearby for easy access to the fair. Other options include $15 parking on site at the fairgrounds.

Headlining concerts take place on final weekend.

Throughout the fair, various popular local bands will be performing for free, including The Rhythm Surf Monkeys, Blue Stone Bluegrass and Josh Christina. But the weekend of Sept. 9 to 11 is packed with rap, rock and country music superstar performances as part of the new Live! On Track! Concert Series . Featured artists include rapper Nelly on Friday, Sept. 9; country singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina on Saturday, Sept. 10; and classic rock band Styx on Sunday, Sept. 11 to close out the fair. Tickets are $40 to $75 for the concerts with options for VIP seating or hanging out on the lawn. Concert tickets include admission to the fair.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state

OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Timonium, MD
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 18

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The summer days keep rolling along – be sure to enjoy what time we have now with kids before they are back to school. Soon it will be September, exciting times for anglers as water temperatures cool and fishing kicks into high gear. But until then, remember that hot weather creates tough conditions for undersized striped bass that are caught and released. Be sure to check the striped bass fishing advisory forecast to plan your trip and help save the smaller fish for future seasons.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

SQUISH THEM! Marylanders asked to kill invasive spotted lanternfly

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — If you see them – squish them. The Maryland Department of Agriculture is asking residents statewide to kill any spotted lanternflies they see. “Squish ‘em by hand, by feet, fly swatters -- all that good stuff,” said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the state Department of Agriculture.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Nelly
CBS Baltimore

'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted lanternfly is originally from China. It first showed up in the U.S. in Pennsylvania then spread to Maryland in 2018, and the population is currently exploding across Harford and Cecil counties. It has also been found in Baltimore City and Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery,...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Winning $2.2 million Multi-Match ticket sold in Middle River

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A huge winning lottery ticket has been sold in Middle River. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for the lucky player who won an estimated annuity prize of $2.2 million in the Thursday, August 18 Multi-Match drawing. The winner, who is the second player to hit a Multi-Match...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Carnival#Baltimore Sun Tns
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 5: Fantastic Frederick at Dutch’s Daughter, Idiom and Brewer’s Alley

The fifth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was an after work trip to the place we felt we needed to explore more after last year’s tour: Frederick. This time, we started at Dutch’s Daughter (we visited Dutch’s Silvertree on the 2021 tour) and found two downtown breweries in Idiom and Brewer’s Alley to explore life after dark in Frederick. P.S. That medium rare prime rib you see below was the best prime rib Nestor’s ever tasted! We’ll be talking about it until we return! It’s all a part of the community love to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
News Break
Politics
WTOP

Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy