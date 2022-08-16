A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would allow drivers in the Garden State to display only the rear license plate on vehicles registered in the state. This bill, which was introduced in the Senate by Senators Vincent Polistina, (R-Egg Harbor) and Edward Durr (R-Swedesboro), amends the current law to require the Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to issue only one license plate for each automobile and motorcycle registered in the State.

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO