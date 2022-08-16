ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

New Bill Would Eliminate Front License Plates In New Jersey

A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would allow drivers in the Garden State to display only the rear license plate on vehicles registered in the state. This bill, which was introduced in the Senate by Senators Vincent Polistina, (R-Egg Harbor) and Edward Durr (R-Swedesboro), amends the current law to require the Chief Administrator of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission to issue only one license plate for each automobile and motorcycle registered in the State.
POLITICS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Shiva information for R’ Alex Lebovits Z”L

The Lebovits family will be sitting Shiva for their father/husband R’ Alex Lebovits Z”L in Lakewood. Reb Alex Z”L resided in Toronto for many years, and moved recently to Lakewood. He was Niftar Friday following a lengthy illness. He was 74. Shiva will take place at 175...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJ FamilyCare Launches Pilot Program Promoting Effective Perinatal Care

New Jersey’s First Lady Tammy Murphy and Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman today announced a new NJ FamilyCare pilot program promoting high quality perinatal care. NJ FamilyCare’s Perinatal Episode of Care program is a three-year pilot to test a new alternative payment model for prenatal, labor, and postpartum services statewide.
HEALTH
thelakewoodscoop.com

CHASDEI HASHEM: Camp EMT Saves Two Patients Unconscious from CO Poisoning [EXCLUSIVE]

Two people are alive today, thanks to a camp EMT’s Siyata D’Shmaya, TLS has exclusively learned. At approximately 2:30 AM, the camp EMT, of Lakewood, received a call from a teen girl – part of the camp families – advising that she is unable to wake up her mother. Upon arrival, the EMT realized that the mother was unconscious, and then noticed that a young girl in the same room was also unconscious.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

NJ’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday Begins Next Weekend

With the back-to-school season around the corner, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury is reminding parents, teachers, and students to take advantage of the statewide back-to-school sales tax holiday that begins next weekend. The 10-day sales tax holiday, which runs Saturday, August 27 through Monday, September 5, will make...
BUSINESS

