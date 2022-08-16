ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son Of DC Legend, 'Big G', Killed In Maryland Attack

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Kavon Glover was shot and killed in a violent weekend in Upper Marlboro Photo Credit: Belinda Lenny Williams (Facebook)

The son of DMV legend Anwan "Big G" Glover, has been killed in Upper Marlboro, authorities say.

Kavon Glover, 29, was shot to death in the 12800 block of William Beanes Road shortly before 2:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, according to Prince George's County police.

Glover was pronounced dead on the scene.

Glover's father, Big G, is a founding member of the "BackYard Band" and is also known for his role as Slim Charles in the HBO series "The Wire".

Police are currently working to identify a suspect and motive for the tragic crime.

A $25,000 reward is being offered by police for information in the killing of Kavon Glover.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038739.

