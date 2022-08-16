ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury

New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch

A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident

POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake

On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
