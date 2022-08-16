Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersMiddletown, NY
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
Related
Yonkers Resident Among 2 Killed In Rush-Hour NJ Turnpike Crash
Two people, including a Westchester County resident, were killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike during afternoon rush hour Friday, Aug. 19, authorities said. A Toyota Prius driven by Seyed Tarighati, age 69, of Yonkers, veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail heading south on the western spur around 4:15 p.m. near milepost 107.1 in Newark, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pine Bush man killed in three-car crash
BULLVILLE – A 39-year-old Pine Bush man was killed on Friday in a three-car crash at the intersection of Route 17K and Roue 302 in Bullville. Crawford Town Police report a 1995 Chevrolet van driven by Shawn Dehann, 33, was traveling eastbound on Route 17K when he entered the intersection with Route 302.
Bridgeport police: Pedestrian fatally stuck in hit-and-run; driver in custody
Bridgeport police say one person has died and another is in custody following a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.
Police Say Lower Hudson Valley Man Drove 3X Legal Limit on Thruway
Officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: 2 bodies discovered with gunshot wounds inside vehicle in Paterson
Police say a man and woman were found in the vehicle with gunshot wounds.
NYPD: Bronx man, passenger killed in ATV-semitruck collision
Officers say 22-year-old Angel Lopez, of the Bronx, was driving an ATV over the Queensboro Bridge with a passenger when they crashed into a Freightliner tractor.
Spring Valley police seek public's help in solving fatal stabbing probe
According to the victim's family, 20-year-old Stalin Alexander De La Cruz Tigsilema was walking home when he was stabbed several times in the stomach, chest, and back.
Police: Man arrested for exposing himself in front of teens at West Hempstead thrift store
Police arrested an Elmont man accused of exposing himself in front of three teens in West Hempstead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theharlemvalleynews.net
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury
New York State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Route 6 in the town of Woodbury. On August 15, 2022, at approximately 8:23 p.m. state police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Chaim Gordon, age 24 from Spring Valley, NY, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on. The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass. The operator of the Nissan was pronounced deceased at the scene. Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, age 22 and Mordchi Fromowitz, age 18, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22 and Duvid Grunwald, age 20 were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released. The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81 of New Square were not injured. State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department.
wufe967.com
New York man caught on 'road rage' video 'menacing' neighbors with handgun on their own front porch
A New York family is suing a neighbor for $20 million after he allegedly followed their son home and pulled a gun out in a road-rage fueled encounter on their own front lawn. A notice of claim filed earlier this week alleges that Douglas Debonet, 32, was involved in a July 23 road rage argument that led to a crash around the corner from his neighbor’s home at the intersection of Old Town Road and County Road 83 in Selden, New York.
EXCLUSIVE: Parents, police reveal new info surrounding death of missing Port Jervis woman
Brittany Hendershot’s family gathered Friday at their home in Port Jervis just like they do each year on her birthday, but instead of celebrating this year they are planning her funeral.
Authorities: 81-year-old NYC woman dies after being rescued from Ulster County lake
Authorities say a New York City woman has died after she was rescued from a lake in Ulster County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newburgh police: 4 charged for man's fatal fall off roof
Town of Newburgh police arrested four people in connection to a man's fatal fall earlier this month.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ambulance transporting patient involved in Poughkeepsie accident
POUGHKEEPSIE – An East Fishkill Fire Department ambulance transporting a patient was involved in an accident that snarled traffic on the westbound arterial (Mill Street) in Poughkeepsie on Thursday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. on August 18, the East Fishkill ambulance with crew members and a female patient, was...
Prison term for deadly DUI crash in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — A man from New York who admitted to a DUI crash that killed a man on a scooter has been sentenced to prison time. Anthony Barry, 60, from Queens, New York, will spend seven to 14 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed Charles Schroedel from Hawley.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woman dies following water emergency at Williams Lake
On August 18 at approximately 4:48 p.m. the Rosendale Police Department, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police were dispatched to Williams Lake, in the Town of Rosendale for a water emergency. Upon arrival, the responding units found that Carol Smith, from New York City had been visiting friends locally and had gone underwater while swimming and not resurfaced.
NBC New York
Husband, Wife Strolling NYC Neighborhood Caught in Late-Night Shooting
A couple out for a walk wound up in a hospital when a pair of suspects recklessly opened fire on a Bronx street, authorities said Friday. Police said the shots rang out around 12:20 a.m. in the Morrisania section of the borough. A group had gathered outside on East 165th...
Harrison man charged with breaking into Rye home and assaulting person
Authorities say they were called Wednesday around 2 a.m. and were told that three men had broken into the home, all while the residents and guests were inside.
Register Citizen
Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar
BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
News 12
Police: 2-year-old child critically hurt by Hope amusement park ride
A two-year-old child is in critical condition after being hit by an amusement park ride Saturday in Hope, Warren County. Police say the child was struck by a train at the Land of Make Believe. The child was airlifted to the hospital.
Comments / 0