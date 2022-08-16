Daily on Energy: An end to the ‘solar coaster,’ thanks to Manchin-Schumer bill?

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Newsom's nuclear power call draws jabs from Democrats
When California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently issued an eleventh-hour proposal to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear plant through 2035, he did so despite years of intense opposition from environmental groups, anti-nuclear advocates, and even fellow Democrats — some of whom blasted the move as an “outrage.”
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Washington Examiner
Judge issues new permanent injunction on Biden oil and gas leasing pause
A federal judge placed a permanent injunction against President Joe Biden 's pause on federal oil and gas leasing in 13 states, following up on a temporary injunction placed on the Biden order last summer. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, a Trump nominee, ruled late Thursday that the federal government...
Washington Examiner
Strike threatens to further derail economy
A three-member emergency board President Joe Biden has tasked with helping major freight railroads and unions end a contract stalemate is out with its recommendations. The Aug. 17 Presidential Emergency Board report started the clock ticking on a mandatory 30-day “cooling off period” between railroad management and unions, at the end of which, 12 rail unions are legally allowed to strike. A rail slowdown would be highly disruptive to the country’s struggling supply chains. That could quickly prove to be a migraine-level political headache for Biden less than two months before the midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
Washington Examiner
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Washington Examiner
Biden building $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around beach house
President Joe Biden is building a $490,000 taxpayer-funded security fence around his Delaware beach house. The Department of Homeland Security awarded a company $456,548 to install the fence in September of last year, according to USAspending.gov. Since the original payment, costs have crept up to $490,324. "Due to the need...
Washington Examiner
Biden's move to compensate Taliban victims leaves 9/11 families seething
As Taliban forces rampaged across Afghanistan in the wake of the departing U.S. forces last year, they lit the fuse on a financial dispute that has rocked the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "A year ago, the community was sort of at peace," 9/11 Justice founder Brett Eagleson told...
Washington Examiner
Democrats prepare to sell Biden as consequential president this fall
Democrats are set to roll out a major spending campaign that will highlight the benefits of the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act while seeking to recast President Joe Biden as a consequential and effective leader. Biden is spending much of August on vacation, but his Cabinet members have spread out...
Washington Examiner
Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children
Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
As U.S. midterms loom, New York race tests abortion's sway with voters
WOODSTOCK, N.Y., Aug 21 (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan did not mince words in laying out his version of the stakes in Tuesday's New York state special congressional election, telling supporters that Republican attacks on abortion are contributing to an "existential" threat to U.S. democracy.
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
LONDON (AP) — The first day of a planned strike at Britain’s biggest container port started Sunday, joining a series of walkouts by transportation workers that have disrupted economic activity across the country. Almost 2,000 workers at the Port of Felixstowe, located about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast...
Washington Examiner
Liberal advocates sue over Arizona law alleged to allow 'targeted voter suppression'
A new law in Arizona is being targeted by Washington-based liberal advocacy groups that claim it will allow "targeted voter suppression." Voto Latino, Priorities USA, and the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans filed the lawsuit against Senate Bill 1260, which Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed after the state legislature passed it along party lines. The measure is slated to take effect on Sept. 24 and makes it a felony to aid someone in voter registration while knowing he or she is registered in another state.
Washington Examiner
Trump-backed Kari Lake endorses antisemitic GOP candidate who said 'Jews will go to hell'
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake has endorsed a conservative antisemitic candidate for the Oklahoma state Senate who once said that Jewish people "will go to hell." Lake, who received former President Donald Trump's endorsement, threw her support behind Jarrin Jackson, who has an alleged history of making antisemitic...
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
