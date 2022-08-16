ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh offers ominous sign about Michigan QB situation

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, and he hinted Wednesday that he might not do so anytime soon. Senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy shared snaps in 2021 and are battling for the starting role in 2022. Harbaugh, however, suggested that he may not anoint either one of them ahead of the season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
NFL Analysis Network

Lions Could Be Potential Trade Destination For Jimmy Garoppolo

As we move closer to the regular season kicking off in the NFL, teams are beginning to pinpoint exactly what holes they need to address on their rosters. Sometimes it is something a team has no control over, such as an injury, that causes a plan to be adjusted. Or a player was ineffective with the opportunities presented to them and a change is needed. For the Detroit Lions, the backup quarterback position has emerged as a need.
numberfire.com

Michael Pittman Jr. "dominates" Colts joint camp with Lions

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been lighting up the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. Pittman "has hit it off with [quarterback Matt] Ryan right away," which is great news after the poor play of Carson Wentz a season ago, which capped the USC product's upside. There were signs of truly elite potential for Pittman in his sophomore campaign, and now we'll see if he takes an even bigger Year 3 jump like so many receivers before him.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
Axios Detroit

Lions once again have horrible Super Bowl odds

Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios VisualsThe NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

