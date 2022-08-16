Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions Will Sit Several Starters Against Colts
Detroit Lions will sit several starters Week 2 of the preseason.
Lions Move On from Two Members of Roster
The Detroit Lions' roster is currently set at 85 players.
Viewers React to Aidan Hutchinson's Family on 'Hard Knocks'
Aidan Hutchinson has been receiving increased attention on this season of "Hard Knocks".
Why injured Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams traveled to Indy and Levi Onwuzurike didn't
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Jameson Williams is still a few months from playing in his first NFL game, but the Detroit Lions brought their injured receiver to Indianapolis this week to experience Sunday's road preseason game and joint practices against the Colts. Lions coach Dan Campbell said that decision allows...
Lions' 2022 Joint Practice Thursday Updates
Follow along with what reporters are observing Thursday from the Lions' joint practice with the Colts.
Jim Harbaugh offers ominous sign about Michigan QB situation
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has yet to name a starting quarterback for the 2022 season, and he hinted Wednesday that he might not do so anytime soon. Senior Cade McNamara and sophomore J.J. McCarthy shared snaps in 2021 and are battling for the starting role in 2022. Harbaugh, however, suggested that he may not anoint either one of them ahead of the season opener against Colorado State on Sept. 3.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Lions WR has memorized each receiver drafted ahead of him
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a unique motivational tactic stemming from his NFL Draft experience. St. Brown, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, was the 17th wide receiver drafted in his class. The former USC standout certainly thinks that was a mistake, and is so motivated by it, he has memorized every single wide receiver drafted ahead of him.
In 1986, Detroit Was the “Murder Capital” of the U.S. An NBA Star Had an Audacious Plan to Change That.
In 1986, there were more violent crimes in the U.S. than had ever been recorded in a calendar year. The murder rates in Chicago, New York, Washington, D.C., and many other places spiked by double digits. But in newspapers and on TV news, it was Detroit that got branded the worst of the worst: “the murder capital of the United States.”
Michigan Adds Former Five-Star Prospect
A spokesman for Michigan Football confirmed the addition of the former five-star recruit on Thursday.
NFL Analysis Network
Lions Could Be Potential Trade Destination For Jimmy Garoppolo
As we move closer to the regular season kicking off in the NFL, teams are beginning to pinpoint exactly what holes they need to address on their rosters. Sometimes it is something a team has no control over, such as an injury, that causes a plan to be adjusted. Or a player was ineffective with the opportunities presented to them and a change is needed. For the Detroit Lions, the backup quarterback position has emerged as a need.
numberfire.com
Michael Pittman Jr. "dominates" Colts joint camp with Lions
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been lighting up the team's joint practices with the Detroit Lions, according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. Pittman "has hit it off with [quarterback Matt] Ryan right away," which is great news after the poor play of Carson Wentz a season ago, which capped the USC product's upside. There were signs of truly elite potential for Pittman in his sophomore campaign, and now we'll see if he takes an even bigger Year 3 jump like so many receivers before him.
Lions' Defense Rebounds after Poor Practice, Stops Colts in Red Zone
Malcolm Rodriguez is shining again for the Detroit Lions.
A Colts Podcast Reveals Takeaways from Colts vs. Bills, Details Lions Joint Practices
Brandon and Andrew highlight the best and worst from the Colts in Buffalo, discuss what to watch for in practice against the Lions, recap Andrew’s time in Westfield, and more.
Michigan basketball schedule for 2022-23 includes date with Emoni Bates in Detroit
Michigan basketball on Wednesday announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season, filling in the gaps from a rough outline that fans knew included trips to New York, Charlotte and London as part of high-profile events. The sauciest additions to U-M's slate? ...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season
Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
Jeff Daniels Is All-In on the Detroit Lions, So What's Stopping You?
Jeff Daniels loves this Lions team.
TE Devin Funchess Leaves Joint Practice Early
Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess appeared in a lot of pain when he left practice, according to reports.
Lions once again have horrible Super Bowl odds
Data: FanDuel; Chart: Axios VisualsThe NFL season is nearing and — surprise — oddsmakers aren't optimistic 2023 will be the Lions' year.Out of 32 teams, the Lions have the 26th best shot at winning Super Bowl LVII, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.Be smart: A $100 bet on the Lions today would pay out $10,000 if they finally take home the Lombardi Trophy in February.Catch up quick: The Lions are one of four teams to never win a Super Bowl. The last football championship in Detroit came nearly 70 years ago, in the pre-Super Bowl days, when the Lions beat the Cleveland Browns to win the 1957 NFL Championship.They finished last season 3-13, good for last place in NFC North.Yes, but: Detroit defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-30 in last year's season finale, which ended with a heartwarming speech from head coach Dan Campbell.Of note: The Lions drafted Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson, who made an impact in his first preseason game last week.What's next: The Lions have two more preseason games before their Week 1 home opener Sept. 11 against the Eagles.
