(Red Oak, Iowa) – An accident in Red Oak Saturday morning caused an estimated $30,000 damage to two vintage vehicles. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at around 8:25-a.m. in the 200 block of E. Coolbaugh Street, when the owner of a 1951 Ford Custom, 81-year-old Jerry L. Stanley, of Red Oak, exited the car near N. 4th Street and E. Coolbaugh. Stanley told Police the put the vehicle into park before he got out, and when he looked back, the car was going backwards.

RED OAK, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO