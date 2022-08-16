Read full article on original website
Missouri pair arrested on drug charges near Shenandoah
(Shenandoah, Iowa) – A traffic stop at around 12:02-a.m. Saturday south of Shenandoah, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a woman and man from Missouri. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street. Deputies detected odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. They located approximately 11.1 grams of Methamphetamine and approximately 16 grams of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. (photos provided by the Fremont County S/O)
2 arrested on warrants, in Mills County
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two men were arrested Thursday, on separate warrants. 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on two Mills County warrants for Violation of Probation. He was taken into custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond. And, 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton, of Glenwood, was arrested Thursday night on a Douglas County, Nebraska, warrant for Failure to Appear. Burton was being held without bond, in the Mills County Jail.
Cass County injury accident remains under investigation
(Griswold, Iowa) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a Montgomery County man was injured during a rollover accident early Wednesday morning (Aug. 17). Rescue personnel responded at around 2:28-a.m. to the area “North of the Fish Farm” on 550th Street, for a single vehicle accident. An investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office concluded that a 2003 Buick Lesabre being operated by John Mullenix, of Red Oak, was traveling South on 550th Street.
Mills County Sheriff’s report, 8/18/22
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Mills County say no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident early this (Thursday) morning. Authorities say 18-year-old Jacob Hobbie, of Sidney, was driving a 2018 Dodge RAM pickup southbound on I-29 near mile marker 29, when the left rear tire blew out. The incident, which happened a little after 12-a.m., caused Hobbie to lose control of the vehicle. The pickup struck a guardrail on the east side of the road. A dollar amount of the damage is not available.
Special Traffic Enforcement Program focuses on impaired drivers
The Atlantic Police Department will be partnering with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic, IA on Monday August 22nd for a special traffic enforcement project. Officers and Deputies will be focusing part of our enforcement in the city of Atlantic and part in the county. The Labor Day “Step Wave” is underway now, through September 5, 2022, with law enforcement agencies focused this “Step Wave,” on Impaired Drivers.
UPDATE: Lewis house fire, 8/20/22
(Lewis, Iowa) – The cause of a house fire in Lewis this (Saturday) morning, remains under investigation. The blaze at 203 Court Street in Lewis, was reported at around 9-a.m. The home’s owner, Rich Keller, told KJAN he could smell something burning when he was in the kitchen.
Vintage car rolls into another vintage car, in Red Oak
(Red Oak, Iowa) – An accident in Red Oak Saturday morning caused an estimated $30,000 damage to two vintage vehicles. Red Oak Police say the accident happened at around 8:25-a.m. in the 200 block of E. Coolbaugh Street, when the owner of a 1951 Ford Custom, 81-year-old Jerry L. Stanley, of Red Oak, exited the car near N. 4th Street and E. Coolbaugh. Stanley told Police the put the vehicle into park before he got out, and when he looked back, the car was going backwards.
Atlantic City Council passes 1st reading of panhandling Ordinance
(Atlantic, Iowa) – When the Atlantic City Council met Wednesday evening (Aug. 17), they acted on passing the first reading of an amended ordinance, by means of adding a section regulating “Panhandling.” Councilman Pat McCurdy asked Police Chief Devin Hogue if the Ordinance (#1021) was really “necessary,” to which he replied,”yes,” because of the volume of Interstate traffic that tends to bring persons low on funds, to the City begging for money.
Audubon School Board approves mediation settlement
(Audubon, Iowa) – The Audubon School Board held their regular monthly meeting Wednesday evening. Superintendent Eric Trager told the Board “It’s a busy week for us.”. Trager said during the meeting, the Audubon School Board approved a DMACC Student Teacher Observation Contract, Student Handbooks, a 28-E agreement with the North Central Consortium, Building Project change orders, and, a Mediation Settlement with the General Contractor for the Building Project.
