ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Comments / 4

Beebz Pariso
4d ago

they r just doing what our government is refusing to do. making medicine accessable for those who need it but can't afford $300 to get a card

Reply
3
Dora Vanover
4d ago

wow in va the dr will help u get your card its sad they should worry about the other harder drugs then pot I would be

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Police searching for suspects who used stolen van in several crimes

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with one sheriff’s office need your help to find a stolen van and some suspects they believe were involved in several burglaries or attempted burglaries in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee. On the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, police released the flyer below...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Austin, KY
City
Allen City, KY
q95fm.net

Number Of Patrols Increase In Perry County Following Reports Of Stolen Fuel

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has increased its number of patrols in an area of the county that has had multiple reports of people stealing fuel. The reports claim someone is stealing fuel at night from the excavators and equipment near East Perry Elementary School. Perry County Deputies as well as Hazard Police will be monitoring the area.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking’s Charges

An arrest was made on Sunday in Martin County following a drug trafficking complaint. Deputies were called to a gas station in Tomahawk on Sunday evening. There, they encountered 23-year-old Michael Meade, of Hager Hill. A K-9 unit was brought in to sniff the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#The Kentucky State Police#Thc
wymt.com

Floyd County mine company indicted for falsifying dust samples, lying to special investigator

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Diamond Coal LLC. has recently been federally indicted on several charges. In the indictment, it states that an employee in charge of collecting and reporting dust samples “knowingly and willfully certified false claims.” The employee was accused of leaving a piece of dust-sampling equipment outside of the mine, sampling fresh air, rather than underground with the mine operators.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Police investigating after man found dead in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Police Department (APD) is investigating after a man was found dead. According to a release from the APD, officers responded to the 300 Block of Depot Square in the Town of Abingdon on Thursday to a possible deceased person. When they arrived, police found the body of a 58-year-old […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

17 indicted by Wise County grand jury

WISE — A Wise County grand jury has indicted 17 people on charges including failure to register as a sex offender, armed robbery, kidnapping, forgery and violating a protective order. Wednesday’s indictments contained 50 charges, including the following:
WISE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WLKY.com

Retailers ask Kentucky lawmakers to crack down on organized shoplifting rings

FRANKFORT, Ky. — An organization representing Kentucky's retailers is asking state lawmakers to pass a law cracking down on organized theft rings. The request comes as the financial impact of shoplifting – and the brazenness of shoplifters – has risen significantly with the ease or reselling stolen goods online through platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay.
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man gets 7 years for meth trafficking

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man will spend the next seven years behind bars for drug-related crimes. According to the United States Department of Justice, Scott Edward Hudson, 50, of St. Albans was sentenced to prison Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 for intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
thelevisalazer.com

FORMER KENTUCKY JUSTICE CABINET SECRETARY CHARGED WITH ‘BILL COSBY’ RAPE

AUGUST 16, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FOPMER KENTUCKY STATE REPRESENTATIVE AND EX-CABINENT JUSTICE SECRETARY JOHN TILLEY, 53, WHO IS ALSO A LAW LEGAL ATTORNEY; WAS CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE RAPE IN LECINGTON, KY., (LEFT: MUGHSOT PHOTO; RIGHT: OFFICIAL PHOTO AS KENTUCKY CABINENT JUSTICE AND PUBLIC SAFETY SECRETARY )

Comments / 0

Community Policy