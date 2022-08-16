The Village of Homer is asking you, what would you do with $10 million dollars? Currently, the village is once again aiming to be the winner of the downtown revitalization initiative for 2022 for the Central New York region of the state. The village says this is not just for officials, but is a community-wide effort to display Homer and why the village deserves the $10 million dollar investment.

HOMER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO