Cortland, NY

SUNY Cortland Names Tommy Prairie Wrestling Head Coach

Tommy Prairie has been named the wrestling head coach at SUNY Cortland, according to director of athletics Mike Urtz. He replaces Brad Bruhn, who stepped down from the position after a 20-year career with the Red Dragons. Prairie comes to Cortland after most recently serving as head coach at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania for 11 years from 2011-22.
CORTLAND, NY
Cortland Memorial Foundation Raises Over $46,000 Dollars

The Cortland Memorial Foundation raised more than $46,000 dollars during their 19th annual Golf Classic. The event took place at the Cortland Country Club for a day of golf with fun and food. “As the new Director of the Foundation, and my rookie year at the Golf Classic, I am...
CORTLAND, NY
Village of Homer to Host Meetings on Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Village of Homer is asking you, what would you do with $10 million dollars? Currently, the village is once again aiming to be the winner of the downtown revitalization initiative for 2022 for the Central New York region of the state. The village says this is not just for officials, but is a community-wide effort to display Homer and why the village deserves the $10 million dollar investment.
HOMER, NY
Cortland Elks Lodge Receives Grant; Donates Portion to CPD K9 Program

The Cortland Elks Lodge has recently received a Beacon Grant totaling $6,000 dollars and members of the Elks Lodge recently decided to donate a portion of the grant to the City of Cortland Police Department K9 Program of $4,000 dollars. The other $2,000 dollars will go towards the annual Shop with a Cop event the department has organized every Christmas.
CORTLAND, NY
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary

Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
HOMER, NY
Woman Leaves Infant in Car While She Shops

The Cortland County Sheriff responded to Price Chopper off of Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 14th for a welfare check. Officer’s discovered that 39 year old Joelene M. Cooper of Cortland, NY left an infant inside her unoccupied vehicle for an extended period of time as she shopped in the store.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Wrestling#Suny Cortland#Ncaa Division Iii#Combat#Ecwc#Penn College

