wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Names Tommy Prairie Wrestling Head Coach
Tommy Prairie has been named the wrestling head coach at SUNY Cortland, according to director of athletics Mike Urtz. He replaces Brad Bruhn, who stepped down from the position after a 20-year career with the Red Dragons. Prairie comes to Cortland after most recently serving as head coach at Washington & Jefferson College in Pennsylvania for 11 years from 2011-22.
wxhc.com
PorchFest Cortland Tomorrow; See The Line Up
PorchFest Cortland is tomorrow From Noon to 5 pm Van Hoesen Street.
wxhc.com
Cortland Memorial Foundation Raises Over $46,000 Dollars
The Cortland Memorial Foundation raised more than $46,000 dollars during their 19th annual Golf Classic. The event took place at the Cortland Country Club for a day of golf with fun and food. “As the new Director of the Foundation, and my rookie year at the Golf Classic, I am...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Enter Agreement With K&A Radiologic Technology Services, Inc.
The Cortland County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee came to a unanimous approval of authorize an agreement with K&A Radiologic Technology Services, Inc. to furnish the Cortland County Jail with a portable X-Ray, Ultrasound Services, 12-lead EKG, and a Holter monitor services as prescribed by the doctor for inmates within the jail.
wxhc.com
Village of Homer to Host Meetings on Downtown Revitalization Initiative
The Village of Homer is asking you, what would you do with $10 million dollars? Currently, the village is once again aiming to be the winner of the downtown revitalization initiative for 2022 for the Central New York region of the state. The village says this is not just for officials, but is a community-wide effort to display Homer and why the village deserves the $10 million dollar investment.
wxhc.com
Cortland Elks Lodge Receives Grant; Donates Portion to CPD K9 Program
The Cortland Elks Lodge has recently received a Beacon Grant totaling $6,000 dollars and members of the Elks Lodge recently decided to donate a portion of the grant to the City of Cortland Police Department K9 Program of $4,000 dollars. The other $2,000 dollars will go towards the annual Shop with a Cop event the department has organized every Christmas.
wxhc.com
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made Celebrate 30th Anniversary
Tink Bennett & Tailor Made are celebrating their 30th anniversary of performing together and a fan appreciation celebration is happening this Sunday and is free to all who wish to attend. Happening at Homer Hops off of Route 90 in the Town of Homer from 1 to 5pm admission will...
wxhc.com
Woman Leaves Infant in Car While She Shops
The Cortland County Sheriff responded to Price Chopper off of Route 13 in the Town of Cortlandville on Sunday, August 14th for a welfare check. Officer’s discovered that 39 year old Joelene M. Cooper of Cortland, NY left an infant inside her unoccupied vehicle for an extended period of time as she shopped in the store.
wxhc.com
Primaries are Almost Here! Sitting Down With Congressional District 19 Dem. Candidate Josh Riley
In today’s special 2-part edition of Meet Cortland County, X101’s John Eves was joined in studio by Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 19 Josh Riley. Learn about his background and why he got into politics, as well as his stance on several topics. Riley faces Jamie Cheney in the Primaries this Tuesday (August 23)
wxhc.com
Multiple Construction Projects Continue; Traffic Delays Expected for Some
Dry weather has continued the steady progress of multiple projects throughout the City of Cortland. Crews continue to install a new gas main at the intersection of Main St. and Port Watson St. in downtown. Traffic will be redirected with flaggers on site, traffic delays will be expected. Paving and...
