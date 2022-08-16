ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

E-Bikes banned on Sanibel Island beaches

By Lacey Lee
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
SANIBEL, Fla. — E-bikes on Sanibel Island are soon going to be a thing of the past . This comes after Sanibel City Council voted Tuesday to ban them on the beaches.

Council first talked about electric bikes being a safety issue on the beach earlier this year and Tuesday was their second reading of the ordinance.

Before the decision was made, the council members heard from the public their concerns.

Three Sanibel residents only talked about their concern about golf cart safety not e-bikes. After that, Councilman Dr. Scott Crater says he’s concerned about the e-bikes on the island.

He said he wanted to see riders be required to wear helmets regardless of their age and that there be a speed limit but yet they all voted yes for the ban of using e-bikes on the beach.

This ban goes into effect two weeks from today.

#The Beaches#Electric Bikes#Vehicles#Sanibel City Council
