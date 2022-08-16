Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
13 Investigates confirms FBI searches home of restaurateur
Our 13 Investigates team confirmed the FBI searched a Houston high rise for information related to a federal bribery case involving a city official.
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
3 of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
fox26houston.com
Houston man shot dead and lit on fire, family members demanding justice
HOUSTON - A grieving mother pleads for help locating whoever is responsible for her son’s gruesome death. "He was just such a sweet person," said Jennifer Forbes. He loved animals. He loved my dog. Everybody loved Brandon." On October 19, 2021, authorities found 28-year-old Brandon Truman shot and killed...
Houston murder suspect claims self-defense, but victim seen trying to break up fight, filing states
As Dionate Banks remains at large for the murder of a former high school basketball star, a court filing states that witnesses didn't see a weapon in the victim's hand.
Cypress man convicted of murder and out on parole banned from holding massage therapy license
"I cannot be a massage therapist, but if I murder someone, I can," a crime victims' advocate quipped as he questioned a convicted murderer's licensure.
Click2Houston.com
Man dies after reportedly wrestling with girlfriend over gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after Houston police say he and his girlfriend reportedly wrestled over a handgun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. It happened in the 1300 block of Redford at around 2 a.m. According to HPD Lt. R. Willkens, a couple, who...
kurv.com
Aunt Charged After Child Falls Out Of Moving SUV
A Houston woman is facing child endangerment charges after her 19-month-old niece fell out of her moving vehicle. Dashcam video captured the incident that happened at one of Houston’s busiest intersections. The family says the child has done this in the past and claim that she was not injured...
Click2Houston.com
Double shooting leaves 2 men injured in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men were reportedly left injured after an apparent double shooting in west Houston Saturday. According to police, the shooting took place near Memorial City on Shadowdale Drive near Westview around 3 p.m. Officials say up to 10 shots were fired during the incident. One victim was...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $30K for man accused of striking deputy in face during welfare check at residence
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested and charged after injuring a Precinct 4 deputy during an incident at a Harris County home. According to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office, on Tuesday, deputies responded to a residence on Wincrest Falls Drive in reference to a welfare check.
Police looking at surveillance video to get answers on what led to deadly shooting in N. Houston
Police are looking through surveillance video to figure out what exactly led up to the deadly shooting on Berry Road.
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chase
Three suspects were detained after leading police on a short chase in Houston before losing a tire and bailing out. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a burglary at the Foot Locker located in the 4400 block of the North Fwy in Houston. The suspects made their getaway around 1:30 a.m. The suspects at that point drove onto I-45, the North Fwy headed southbound and made their way to US-59, the Eastex Freeway. At one point, one of their tires came off and they decided to bail out in the 2200 block of the Eastex Freeway at Campbell. Two of the suspects were quickly detained by officers following them. One of them made their way into the neighborhood and a short manhunt ensued.
Click2Houston.com
Honduran man to serve 29 years in prison for his role in multiple violent crimes committed in Houston area: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 27-year-old Honduran man, who illegally resided in the Houston area, has been sent to prison for 29 years after pleading guilty for multiple crimes he’s committed, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. U.S. Circuit Judge Gregg Costa handed Denis Matute a 108-month term of...
4 suspects arrested in connection to 2020 deadly shooting of Massey brothers, FBCSO says
Four men are in custody nearly two years after two brothers - 15 and 17 years old - were shot in killed in Fresno.
Click2Houston.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief targets Houston restaurant 3 times in 4 months, damaging property, stealing alcohol, owner says
HOUSTON – A restaurant owner in the Museum District says his business has been broken into several times in the past few months, resulting in property damage and theft totaling almost $50,000. “It’s just one thing after the other,” owner Daniel Wolfe said. Wolfe, the owner and...
Federal judge sentences 'sadistic' and 'violent' repeat robber to 29 years in prison
HOUSTON — A federal judge in Houston came down hard on a robber described as sadistic and violent by the U.S. Attorney's Office. Denis Matute, 27, was part of a robbery crew involved in several crimes dating back to at least 2017, the FBI's Houston office said. On Wednesday,...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: Man struck, killed by unknown vehicle in north Harris County
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was fatally struck by an unknown vehicle early Saturday in north Harris County. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Drive in the Aldine area, said Sgt. B. Beaty with Harris County Sheriff’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division. Investigators...
'Even a honk can escalate someone to shoot you' | Road rage crashes on the rise in Harris County
HOUSTON, Texas — Road rage is something Houston drivers encounter on a daily basis, and new data shows road rage incidents in Texas are not slowing down. “Just, you know, my everyday drive home," Downey said. Downey was on her way home from work when another driver veered into...
Click2Houston.com
Family searching for answers after woman found dead near downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities need the public”s assistance in finding the person responsible for killing a woman last month. On July 19, Houston police found a woman identified as Shelby Vercher dead in the 300 block of S. Jenson Drive. Vercher’s family is now asking the community for help...
Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice
Wednesday, Aug. 17, would have been Ashtian's 31st birthday. Instead of celebrating another birthday with their beloved brother and son, Ashtian's mother and sisters are still fighting for a sliver of justice. The post Six Years After A Harris County Constable Killed Ashtian Barnes, His Family Fights For Justice appeared first on NewsOne.
