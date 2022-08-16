Satire Site Jokes about Roundabouts along Upper Peninsula’s Notoriously Straight Sceney Stretch – Yoopers Didn’t Get the Joke

Read full article on original website
Related
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan
The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
Archaeologists unearth sugar bowl, pocketknife at historic Michigan fort
MACKINAW CITY, MICH. -- More fascinating discoveries have been made at Michigan’s Colonial Michilimackinac as the historic site’s archaeology season winds to a close. Archaeologists at the reconstructed 18th-century fort and fur-trading village recently found several pieces of ceramics that match a bowl uncovered in June, as well as a possible sugar bowl and a pocketknife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Romantic Getaways in Michigan (B&Bs, Hotels, & Resorts)
If you’re looking for that perfect romantic getaway, Michigan is one incredible destination that has an abundance of excitement to offer. From thrill seeking adventure to pure relaxation, this state is certain to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Though it’s not your typical place for that paradise, tropical feel, Michigan has unbeatable scenery, historical charm, enticing food and plenty of attractions to peruse.
Spectacular Michigan Sunrises and Sunsets Happen in August
Is there anything more beautiful then sunrises and sunsets in Michigan? It's one of the most spectacular sights you will ever see in your lifetime. Personally speaking, there are two places in Michigan where I like to go to see the sunset. One of those places is in Mackinaw City...
Better With Time: These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
All across Michigan, there are great restaurants to enjoy a meal with friends and family. Some of them are brand new and bring fresh spins on classic foods while a special select few have been around for an incredibly long time and have gotten better with time. These Are 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Arboreal Inn touts its cuisine, atmosphere and elegance
SPRING LAKE, MI - Offering fresh seafood selections and brand-new favorites like the cowboy steak, The Arboreal Inn is a favorite spot to visit for a fine dining experience in West Michigan. Husband and wife duo Karen and Don Weersing took over the 40-year-old restaurant in 2012 but kept the...
recordpatriot.com
Changing water temperatures bring salmon closer to shore in northern Michigan
Trucks and boat trailers filled the parking lot of the city boat launch in Frankfort over the weekend, spilling out into Open Space Park, and a similar site could be seen at First Street Beach in Manistee. Such a sight could only signal one thing: Salmon fishing is heating up...
Deer hunting goes digital in Michigan this year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — If you’re hunting deer in Michigan this year, you now have to report your harvest online. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) put the system into place after volunteer testing it with nearly 7,000 deer hunters last year. According to the DNR’s deer, elk and moose management specialist, Chad Stewart, there […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
10 Stops For a Great Fall Colors Road Trip in Michigan
Fall is right around the corner. The time for apple picking, sweaters, pumpkin patches, and the changing of the leaves. We, in Michigan, are lucky in the sense that we have gorgeous Fall colors pretty much all over the state. With that in mind, planning a road trip to see...
USS Gerald R. Ford sailors visiting 3 Michigan cities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - U.S. Navy sailors assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will be spending a few days in Michigan, engaging in various activities in three cities beginning Aug. 31. The 14 sailors will be in Grand Rapids, Albion and Ann Arbor, from Wednesday, Aug. 31...
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
Up North Voice
Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan
REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
Dangerous Wildlife You Should Avoid in Michigan
Did you know there are at least 8 animals you should avoid right here in Michigan? I've lived here all of my life and have tried to avoid every single one of these dangerous critters. If you have a major fear of spiders like I do, then prepare yourself to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Parvo-like illness is affecting young dogs in Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. – The state of Michigan Friday night warns pet owners about a mysterious illness affecting young dogs. The warning came after dozens of dogs got sick at a shelter up north, with 20 of them dying. The reports of sick dogs are out of Otsego County,...
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0