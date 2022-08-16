ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

LeeTran launches new transportation system in Lehigh Acres

By Chandler Blackmond
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — LeeTran is getting ready to expand a new transportation program in Lehigh Acres.

It’s called the Mobility on Demand Program, and the map in this article shows the area the van will travel.

County commissioners are expected to give the okay for the ULTRA On-Demand Transit service, which will take you anywhere within the service area in Lehigh Acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQgEF_0hJHrm0z00

“We wanted to bring something different to our ever-evolving demographic in Lee County. We’re growing, changing & evolving, and we wanted a small flexible vehicle servicing our community that brought a slick style to it,” said Lee Transit Director Robert Codie.

Once the program is live, all you would need to do to book a ride is download the Uber app to request a ride, or you can request over the phone by calling (239) 533-8726.

During the pilot phase, rides will cost you $1.50.

The mobility-on-demand initiative was made possible by a $260,000 grant given by the Florida Department of Transportation.

This same program was launched earlier this year and is happening right now in Bonita Springs.

“The ultra has done phenomenal things in Bonita. We’ve doubled our rider share in comparison to our previous year on our route 150,” said Codie.

The anticipated start month for this on-demand service is November of this year.

Once it’s rolling, you can request a ride seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can count on NBC2 to keep you updated on an official start date.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County considers major new development in North Fort Myers

On Wednesday, Lee County will consider the future of a development in North Fort Myers encompassing new houses, senior living facilities and townhomes as it looks at zoning to deal with the housing crisis. A developer is looking to add more single-family units and senior housing along Pritchett Parkway and...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

New car washes proposed for two old restaurants in Naples area

Q: What is going in where the Joey D’s on Davis used to be in East Naples? I see the for sale sign is gone. Appreciate your insight. Q: I was driving past the old Pewter Mug location and saw a sign saying car wash coming soon. Is that correct? Seems like such a waste for that location.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh Acres, FL
Traffic
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Lee County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Lehigh Acres, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
Lehigh Acres, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

More apartments planned for Cape Coral

West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 17

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leetran
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge

A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crumbl Cookies launches first SWFL location in North Naples

In this Gulfshore Business report, something sweet is coming to Southwest Florida after a popular shop specializing in cookies just opened. The new Crumbl Cookies shop in Naples enjoyed a fantastic grand opening recently. Crumbl started in 2017 in Utah and the founders rapidly expanded to more than 500 locations...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Axios Tampa Bay

Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police file for ownership of arrested man’s animals

The Cape Coral Police Department has filed to take ownership of animals that belonged to a man accused of abusing them. According to court documents, CCPD filed for the ownership of 12 animals owned by Eric Belanger, 49, who was arrested on Friday and is accused of starving the animals. The filing is specifically to prevent the previous owners from maintaining ownership of the animals. The animals include seven dogs (five of which were found to be emaciated), two tortoises, two iguanas and a guinea pig.
CAPE CORAL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 people killed in fiery I-75 crash near Fruitville Road

SARASOTA, Fla. — Two people heading south on Interstate 75 were killed when the food truck they were traveling in overturned and caught fire, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes near Fruitville Road, according to a crash report. Troopers...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda 10-acre parcel sells for $1.5 million

Lane Valente Industries Inc. purchased a 10-acre parcel in Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park in Punta Gorda for $1,539,846. John Wilson from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represente the buyer and seller.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fatal crash in Lehigh Acres Monday evening

A fatal crash occurred in Lehigh Acres at East Second Street and Edward Avenue Monday evening. According to FHP, the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle at East Second St. and Edward Ave. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at Lehigh Regional Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Immokalee property sells for $2.36 million

Ursus Holdings LLC purchased 612 N. 11th St. in Immokalee from S&A Rodriguez Realty Group LLC for $2.36 million. Felipe Arcila and Todd Sabin of KOVA Commercial Group represented the seller.
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy