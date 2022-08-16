LeeTran launches new transportation system in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — LeeTran is getting ready to expand a new transportation program in Lehigh Acres.

It’s called the Mobility on Demand Program, and the map in this article shows the area the van will travel.

County commissioners are expected to give the okay for the ULTRA On-Demand Transit service, which will take you anywhere within the service area in Lehigh Acres.

“We wanted to bring something different to our ever-evolving demographic in Lee County. We’re growing, changing & evolving, and we wanted a small flexible vehicle servicing our community that brought a slick style to it,” said Lee Transit Director Robert Codie.

Once the program is live, all you would need to do to book a ride is download the Uber app to request a ride, or you can request over the phone by calling (239) 533-8726.

During the pilot phase, rides will cost you $1.50.

The mobility-on-demand initiative was made possible by a $260,000 grant given by the Florida Department of Transportation.

This same program was launched earlier this year and is happening right now in Bonita Springs.

“The ultra has done phenomenal things in Bonita. We’ve doubled our rider share in comparison to our previous year on our route 150,” said Codie.

The anticipated start month for this on-demand service is November of this year.

Once it’s rolling, you can request a ride seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can count on NBC2 to keep you updated on an official start date.