ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

Two brothers jump off ‘Jaws’ bridge, MA police say. One is dead, the other missing

By Helena Wegner
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Two brothers jumped off the famous “Jaws” bridge in Massachusetts and never resurfaced, police said.

Rescuers responded to the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard after the two jumped on Sunday, Aug. 14, Massachusetts State Police and The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported.

The body of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin , 26, of Clarendon, Jamaica, was found the following morning, police and The Boston Globe reported.

His 21-year-old brother, Tavaughn Bulgin, remains missing, according to the Globe, and police have continued to search for him as of Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A sidescan sonar is being used to “detect objects or anomalies in water column or on ocean floor,” police said.

The two brothers were living in Oak Bluffs for the summer while they worked at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard — an island about 95 miles southeast of Boston.

“There’s not just mourning in the family, there’s a community and an entire church congregation in mourning,” Reverend Rhoan Parkins, a spokesperson for the Bulgin family, told The Boston Globe. “We’re all floored by this one.”

The American Legion Memorial Bridge is widely known as the “Jaws” bridge after is appeared in the 1975 film.

The bridge between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs is popular spot for jumping into the water, even though there are signs warning against it, WCVB reported

Two teen brothers swept away in ocean, Hawaii cops say. One is dead, the other missing

Parachutist found dangling 40 feet above the ground in a tree, Oregon photos show

‘Hero’ coach drowns saving child after football practice, Tennessee police say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Bluffs, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Edgartown, MA
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Oak Bluffs, MA
State
Oregon State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy