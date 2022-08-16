Two brothers jump off ‘Jaws’ bridge, MA police say. One is dead, the other missing

Two brothers jumped off the famous “Jaws” bridge in Massachusetts and never resurfaced, police said.

Rescuers responded to the American Legion Memorial Bridge on Martha’s Vineyard after the two jumped on Sunday, Aug. 14, Massachusetts State Police and The Martha’s Vineyard Times reported.

The body of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin , 26, of Clarendon, Jamaica, was found the following morning, police and The Boston Globe reported.

His 21-year-old brother, Tavaughn Bulgin, remains missing, according to the Globe, and police have continued to search for him as of Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A sidescan sonar is being used to “detect objects or anomalies in water column or on ocean floor,” police said.

The two brothers were living in Oak Bluffs for the summer while they worked at a restaurant on Martha’s Vineyard — an island about 95 miles southeast of Boston.

“There’s not just mourning in the family, there’s a community and an entire church congregation in mourning,” Reverend Rhoan Parkins, a spokesperson for the Bulgin family, told The Boston Globe. “We’re all floored by this one.”

The American Legion Memorial Bridge is widely known as the “Jaws” bridge after is appeared in the 1975 film.

The bridge between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs is popular spot for jumping into the water, even though there are signs warning against it, WCVB reported

Two teen brothers swept away in ocean, Hawaii cops say. One is dead, the other missing

Parachutist found dangling 40 feet above the ground in a tree, Oregon photos show

‘Hero’ coach drowns saving child after football practice, Tennessee police say