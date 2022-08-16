Read full article on original website
Christ Our Rock Earn Shutout Win Over Odin/Patoka/Sandoval…SC Hosts Woodlawn DH Today
Christ Our Rock is at St Anthony after the Stallions knocked off Odin/Patoka/Sandoval in Centralia 3-0. The Stallions opened up with 2 runs in the first inning and tacked on another insurance run in the sixth. Colton Oelze drove in 2 runs for Christ Our Rock, Myles Pryor also added a hit and rbi. Omari King scored a run, Damari Dabnes doubled and scored, Christian Nollman and Brayden Albert also added hits. Dabney worked all 7 innings allowing just 2 hits and struckout 15.
Iuka & SC Earn Softball Wins; Selmaville In Action Today
Iuka lady pirates defeated Odin 16-12. Katee Sellers gets the win in the circle with the help of her catcher Kenzie McGinnis striking out 12. Sellers lead the team with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Anna Dodson had 2 hits 3 RBIs, Lilli Meyers 2 hits, Rylee Wilson a hit and a RBI, Ava Reed a hit and a RBI, Kenzie Collier had a RBI. Lady pirates welcome Patoka on Friday for Iuka’s first home game of the season.
Lady Wildcats Golfers Win At Herrin
The Salem Lady Wildcats golf team traveled to Herrin at Pine Lakes and came away with a 183-257 win over Herrin with Agape Christian just having one athlete competing. She was Zoe Danner and was medalist shooting 41. Salem was led by Alyssa Paul’s 42, Taylor Ice 46, Mack Mann 47 and Jaryn Haarmann a 48. Ella Holthaus led Herrin with a 57.
2022 08/22 – Rosie Timmons
Rosie Timmons, 93, of Centralia passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born May 18, 1929, in Centralia, the daughter of Orville Stover and Opal (Porter) Stover. She married Harold E. Timmons on January 8, 1947, and he preceded her in death on July 6, 1995.
2022 08/24 – Tamara Dawn Richards
Tamara Dawn Richards, age 50 of Centralia, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at her home. Tamara was born on September 9, 1971, in Salem, the daughter of Gordon and Ruth Ann (Cripps) Richards. Survivors include her father, Gordon Richards of Mt. Vernon; an uncle, Kenny Cripps and wife...
2022 08/26 – Harry Lee Battle Sr.
Harry Lee Battle Sr., 80, associate Minister of 2nd Baptist Church of Centralia went home to the welcoming arms of his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on July...
Police Beat for Saturday, August 20th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 24-year-old Centralia man for alleged theft and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Zachery Hodge of East 3rd was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 37-year-old Justin Dejaynes of South Ruth in Irvington was arrested on...
2022 08/22 – Michael David ‘Poppie’ Greear
Michael David “Poppie” Greear, passed away at 9:15 AM, Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born December 13, 1943, in Centralia, the son of Frank Robert and Betty (Ray) Greear. He married Janet Loyd at Hickory Street Christian Church in Centralia, and she survives. Dave...
Boil order issued for a number of streets in Centralia
The entire East side of Wamac from Illinois Central Tracks, South and East to City Limits.
Salem Mayor swears in new Police Chief, Sergeant, and Patrolman
The retirement of Salem Police Chief Sean Reynolds has resulted in promotions and the hiring of a new patrolman. Mayor Nic Farley swore in the city’s new Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl. As a result of Ambuehl moving up to chief, Patrolman Tyler Rose has been promoted and sworn in as a sergeant to replace Ambuehl. Rose has been with the Salem Police Department for just under five years.
Re:purpose Development LLC receives $1-million matching grant for Downtown Centralia Winery Block Project
Woman-owned Re:purpose Development LLC has received a $1-million matching grant from the state for their Downtown Centralia Winery Block Project. Principal Mindy Cooney says the development group has been waiting for the announcement made by the Governor this week for six months since submitting the grant application. She says the announcement is a huge win, not just for them, by for the entire city of Centralia.
Retiring Salem Police Chief Sean Reynolds honored at large retirement party
Retiring Salem Police Chief Sean Reynolds was honored at a large retirement party Friday night at the Salem Country Club. Mayor Nic Farley told the crowd he could not have been a good mayor without Reynolds’ leadership. “The City of Salem, the residents, the city council we have a...
It’s opening day at Balloon Fest
Balloon Fest officially opens at three Friday afternoon. There will be over 100 food and craft vendors. The Centralia High School Marching Showcase and Flag Corps will lead the opening ceremony. The Main Event involving the Balloons begins at 4:30. The first race from Foundation Park is expected from 5:30...
Balloon Fest off to a good start
Good weather has allowed the first two flights and the first glow of Centralia Balloon Fest ’22 to go off as scheduled. A crowd estimated at more than 10,000 filled Foundation Park on Friday night to watch the first lift-off and the glow that followed. Centralia Chamber of Commerce...
Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash
A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
Two face aggravated battery charges following separate incidents
Aggravated battery charges have been filed in Marion County Court in connection with two separate cases. 33-year-old Brandon Brown of West Frankford has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a nurse in the leg with his foot. Centralia Police say Brown was being treated at the physiatrist department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital when the incident occurred. The bond was set at $5,000. Brown was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or St. Mary’s Hospital and to follow any recommended mental health treatment if he posts bond.
Marion County Jail inmate charged with aggravated battery to another inmate
A 23-year-old Salem man faces a new charge of aggravated battery after allegedly head butting another inmate in his cell on Thursday. Jerrad Simpson of North Pearl faces an extended term due to a prior conviction if found guilty. He was being held in jail on a felony domestic battery charge.
Wamac man gets six-year prison term for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance
A 32-year-old Wamac man has been sentenced in Marion County Court on Friday to six years in prison for unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Donald Hemmings of Wabash Avenue was found guilty of the charge following a May jury trial where the jury deliberated for just a half-hour before finding him guilty.
