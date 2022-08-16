Aggravated battery charges have been filed in Marion County Court in connection with two separate cases. 33-year-old Brandon Brown of West Frankford has been charged with aggravated battery after allegedly striking a nurse in the leg with his foot. Centralia Police say Brown was being treated at the physiatrist department at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital when the incident occurred. The bond was set at $5,000. Brown was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim or St. Mary’s Hospital and to follow any recommended mental health treatment if he posts bond.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO