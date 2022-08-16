ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Child left on side of road by car thief reunited with parents

By Perla Shaheen, Caleb J. Fernández, Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErtZF_0hJHrXiy00

Early Tuesday, a car was stolen with a baby inside at a local Chevron. The thief later left the baby on a sidewalk in a nearby neighborhood. The baby boy, not even two years old.

“I was just screaming, my baby, my baby,” said Kirenja Nyasuko.

Early Tuesday morning Nyasuko watched in shock as a man drove away with her SUV, and her baby boy.

“I was crazy, I didn’t know what was going on.”

Nyasuko was dropping her boyfriend off at work at a Chevron near Davis Monthan Air Force Base. She was about to drive their baby to daycare, but was having heart problems and decided to take an Uber. Nyasuko went inside the Chevron store to ask her boyfriend for help, leaving the car on with the baby inside. The man in line behind her took advantage of the opportunity.

“The guy was behind me, he went out. When he found the car was on, he just went in the car and started driving.”

A couple hours later, Tucson Police found her baby on the side of the street, a few miles from the gas station

“I was so happy, I couldn’t do anything. I was just crying.”

Perla Shaheen, KGUN9
Car stolen with baby inside, baby was later found on the side of the road

Nyasuko is six months pregnant, and says she’ll never leave her baby alone again. She says her son was shaken up by the experience.

“He was scared of me, from today. I don’t know what they did, but he’s so scared.”

Tucson Police are still looking for the thief and the stolen car. Nyasuko says she’s just happy to have her son back.

Comments / 8

Tucson AZ user
4d ago

do you know what could of happened to that baby? I'm so glad that baby is safe. but the mother should get charged for leaving him in the running car and putting his life in danger.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatim Hemraj

In 1986, a 9-year-old girl answered the door in the middle of the night. She hasn't been seen in over three decades.

Anthonette Cayedito lived in Gallup, New Mexico, with her mother Penny, and her two younger sisters, Wendy and Sadie. The 9-year-old was nicknamed “Squirrel” and her favorite color was purple. Loved ones described her as a devoted girl who was wise beyond her years and had a caregiver's heart; by age six, Anthonette was already cooking for her sisters and taking care of them while Penny worked.
GALLUP, NM
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Missing Texas mom, 39, is found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at strip mall just four miles from home three weeks after doorbell cam filmed her rushing to her paralegal job without a cellphone or meds

The Texas mother-of-two who vanished three weeks ago after doorbell camera footage filmed her rushing out to work without her cellphone or medication has been found dead in the front passenger seat of her car at a strip mall four miles from her home. A security guard at a San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Chicago

Park Ridge elementary custodian charged after leaving cell phone in staff bathroom

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A custodian at Park Ridge elementary school is now on leave after being arrested for putting a camera in a staff bathroom.Luis Rubio-Ortega, 37, is charged with felony unlawful video recording.A female employee at Washington Elementary found a cell phone in recording mode near a toilet in the staff restroom on May 27.Rubio-Ortega told detectives this week he put it there to record female staffers.Rubio-Ortega appeared in bond court yesterday - where a judge set his bail at $50,000.
PARK RIDGE, IL
TheDailyBeast

Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car

On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Chevron#Tucson Police
The Independent

Video showed a Black man bleeding to death as police did nothing. Now his family demand answers

When Salt Lake City Police notified Willie Outlaw in November 2020 that his 39-year-old son Ryan had been killed, he didn’t even think to question what they told him.More than 1,600 miles away at his home in Mississippi, he believed that Ryan was simply a tragic victim of domestic violence with his girlfriend Jennifer Tobar stabbing him to death inside their apartment building.“We were basically told that he had been stabbed and was deceased, and they explained that she was in custody but that was about it,” Mr Outlaw, 66, told The Independent.Almost two years later, when he saw bodycam...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Wendy's employee charged with murder after customer fatally hit at Prescott Valley restaurant

Antoine Kendrick is being charged with second-degree murder after a man was struck in the head in a Prescott Valley fast food restaurant on July 26. The man died on Aug. 5. According to the Prescott Valley Police Department, around 4:45 p.m. an altercation occurred in Prescott Valley near North Glassford Hill Road involving a Wendy's employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified when she lights up in the car and gets caught by her boss

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. In today's highly connected world, it can be difficult to draw a clear line between work and life. Employers and employees alike are struggling to maintain a healthy balance. The question of whether an employee should be disciplined for something they did outside of work is complicated.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

'A chaotic scene': 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix

At least one man is dead and five are hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning near North 46th Street and East McDowell Road in Phoenix. Phoenix police said they responded to the shooting at 2 a.m. When they arrived, they found a "chaotic scene with multiple people with gunshot wounds," according to Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department. ...
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy