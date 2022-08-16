Child left on side of road by car thief reunited with parents

Early Tuesday, a car was stolen with a baby inside at a local Chevron. The thief later left the baby on a sidewalk in a nearby neighborhood. The baby boy, not even two years old.

“I was just screaming, my baby, my baby,” said Kirenja Nyasuko.

Early Tuesday morning Nyasuko watched in shock as a man drove away with her SUV, and her baby boy.

“I was crazy, I didn’t know what was going on.”

Nyasuko was dropping her boyfriend off at work at a Chevron near Davis Monthan Air Force Base. She was about to drive their baby to daycare, but was having heart problems and decided to take an Uber. Nyasuko went inside the Chevron store to ask her boyfriend for help, leaving the car on with the baby inside. The man in line behind her took advantage of the opportunity.

“The guy was behind me, he went out. When he found the car was on, he just went in the car and started driving.”

A couple hours later, Tucson Police found her baby on the side of the street, a few miles from the gas station

“I was so happy, I couldn’t do anything. I was just crying.”

Perla Shaheen, KGUN9 Car stolen with baby inside, baby was later found on the side of the road

Nyasuko is six months pregnant, and says she’ll never leave her baby alone again. She says her son was shaken up by the experience.

“He was scared of me, from today. I don’t know what they did, but he’s so scared.”

Tucson Police are still looking for the thief and the stolen car. Nyasuko says she’s just happy to have her son back.

