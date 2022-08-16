Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Monsoon storm hits parts of Phoenix and west Valley cities Saturday evening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — While heavy rain fell earlier Saturday in isolated areas of Pinal and Coconino counties, several areas in the west Valley and parts of Phoenix were blanketed by a fast-moving monsoon storm Saturday evening. Saturday is a First Alert Weather day, as much of the state...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. A fallen tree, Leading to criminal trespassing? Sounds like something out of a movie. But that’s what happened to one family in Surprise after yesterday’s storms. Teen in critical condition, woman hurt after shooting at Phoenix...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 6:18 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Anthem and New River through 10:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Rain floods East Valley neighborhoods as monsoon storms continue
Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. Updated:...
AZFamily
East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
AZFamily
Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips
Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues. Updated: 3...
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
AZFamily
Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
AZFamily
Queen Creek residents, power companies preparing for weekend storms
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More rain is expected to fall across the Valley on Saturday. People in Queen Creek are getting ready just in case the storms bring some severe weather. There is an area where you can fill up sandbags on Sossaman Road. Resident Jack Hatch was...
AZFamily
Plans in place in case of monsoon flooding at Flagstaff schools
Witness saw SUV hit his parked truck before crashing into a tree, then a house in Glendale. A contractor working in the area turned around just in time to see a fast-moving SUV side-swipe his truck before hitting a house near 59th and Glendale avenues. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Phoenix rental prices will stay the same but more apartment complexes are being built
Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days. Family hosts "Fill Your Freezer" fundraiser in honor of...
AZFamily
Peoria business transforming fallen trees into furniture
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods
The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening. First Alert Weather Day - Monsoon storms hit parts of Phoenix and the west Valley Saturday evening, including Peoria, Sun City, Glendale, Anthem, Surprise, and El Mirage. Teen in critical condition, woman hurt...
AZFamily
Thousands still without power, schools closed following powerful storms in West Valley
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Another round of storms that made their way into the Phoenix metro area Thursday left behind damage including fallen trees and downed power lines. Friday morning, thousands are still without power in the West Valley, which has led to some school closures. Parts of...
AZFamily
Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley
Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get out if you start to see rising water because you don’t want to risk getting trapped. Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix flowing with water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix was flowing with water...
AZFamily
Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters
Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Aerial Video: Homes damaged, power lines down in parts of Peoria. Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in...
