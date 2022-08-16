ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Flood Watch in place for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Weather day for the Valley as the central and southern parts of the state are under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Saturday. Highs on Saturday will reach 95 degrees in metro Phoenix, which is 10 degrees below the average temperature for this time of the year.
AZFamily

Rain floods East Valley neighborhoods as monsoon storms continue

Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. Updated:...
AZFamily

East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was packing a dozen sandbags to bring back to his house. Drivers attempt to...
AZFamily

Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked...
AZFamily

Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips

Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues. Updated: 3...
ABC 15 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
AZFamily

Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area.
AZFamily

Plans in place in case of monsoon flooding at Flagstaff schools

Witness saw SUV hit his parked truck before crashing into a tree, then a house in Glendale. A contractor working in the area turned around just in time to see a fast-moving SUV side-swipe his truck before hitting a house near 59th and Glendale avenues. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily

Peoria business transforming fallen trees into furniture

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
AZFamily

Rain floods north Phoenix intersection

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
AZFamily

Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley

Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get out if you start to see rising water because you don’t want to risk getting trapped. Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix flowing with water. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A Moon Valley wash in north Phoenix was flowing with water...
AZFamily

Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters

Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Aerial Video: Homes damaged, power lines down in parts of Peoria. Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in...

