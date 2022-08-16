ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects fatally shot in Knox County law enforcement response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shelter-in-place advisory was lifted after two suspects were fatally shot by law enforcement Saturday in Knox County. Earlier, residents in the area of Monroe Mills Road and Gilchrest Road between Harding and Danville-Amity were asked to shelter in place after a "shots fired" incident that started around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff's office: Officers shoot, kill 2 suspects in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement officers fatally shot two suspects Saturday morning who allegedly fired shots from inside a home Friday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. According to Captain Jay Sheffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired at a vehicle from a...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Police investigate north side shooting resulting in murder

MARION—On Saturday at 12:11 am, Marion Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Adams Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 17- year-old male subject who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Marion General Hospital and pronounced deceased as a result of the shooting. The victim’s name is being withheld pending proper notification of family members.
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sought after fatal Marion shooting

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man they said is considered armed and dangerous after a fatal shooting in Marion early Saturday morning. According to Marion Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Adams Street at approximately 12:11 a.m. At the scene, officers found the […]
MARION, OH
wktn.com

Fentanyl Seized, Driver Arrested After Traffic Stop in Kenton

A routine traffic stop Thursday evening in the City of Kenton by a deputy from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl. The deputy observed a vehicle travelling in excess of the posted speed limit and excuted a traffic stop near the intersection of East Columbus Street and North Cherry Street.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Numerous Summons Issued to Kenton Man

A Kenton man is facing several charges after an incident Thursday afternoon in Kenton. According to information on the Daily Log Sheet of the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to Scioto Village Apartments on a report that an intoxicated man was trying to break into an apartment at the complex.
KENTON, OH
10TV

Sheriff's Office: Shelter in place advisory lifted after shots fired from inside Knox County home

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio — A shelter in place advisory has been lifted for residents in Knox County after shots were fired from inside a home on Saturday morning. Captain Jay Shaffer with the Knox County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were firing shots from inside a home. Negotiations are ongoing between the people inside the home and law enforcement officers. No injuries have been reported so far.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio highway trooper hospitalized in OVI crash, sees man arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools

A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after deadly crash in Wayne County, highway patrol says

PAINT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said troopers took a driver into custody Thursday afternoon after he fled a deadly crash in Wayne County. According to a news release, the two-car crash happened around 4:13 p.m. on State Route 241 in Paint Township. OSHP said...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Patrol OVI Checkpoint on County Road 330 tonight

BUCYRUS—The Ohio State Highway Patrol in conjunction with the Crawford County Sheriffs Department announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 P.M. to 10 P.M. tonight on County Road 330 west of U.S. 30 and east of Stetzer Road, in Crawford County. The OVI checkpoint funded...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Galion police chief placed on leave

GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Galion Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to city officials. Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave beginning on Wednesday, said Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion. The city confirmed it placed Rodriguez on leave “pending a fact-finding effort,” but did not […]
GALION, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly strikes co-worker with rod over missing popsicle

BERLIN HEIGHTS – A 57-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly struck his co-worker several times with a rod over a dispute about a missing popsicle. According to the report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 21, police were called to Elite Industrial Controls for a report of an assault between two employees. When police arrived, according to the report, the complainant told police that Dale Ezell had entered the workshop with a stick and struck another employee in the head. The complainant claimed that he then fired Ezell and ordered him off the property, the report states.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Family members find victim with fatal gunshot wounds inside Mansfield home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield detectives are asking the public to come forward if they have information about an apparent homicide that occurred on Tuesday night because “details are very limited” at this time. According to Mansfield police, officers were initially dispatched at 7:24 p.m. after family members...
NBC4 Columbus

Sister, officer testify in Delaware County murder trial

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — In Delaware County, Wednesday marked the first day of testimony in the murder trial of Matheau Moore, accused of killing his wife Emily Noble in May 2020. The day began with an hour of opening statements from both the prosecution and defense, and then immediately moved into testimony from law enforcement and […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

