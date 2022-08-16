ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

From Snake Rings to Giraffe Bracelets, David Webb’s Beloved Animal Jewelry Is Getting a Show in NYC

By Paige Reddinger
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago

The American jewelry house, David Webb , is putting its menagerie of animal jewels under the microscope in an upcoming show at its Madison Avenue showroom in New York City. “A Walk in the Woods: David Webb’s Artful Animals” will mark the first in-house exhibition that puts archival pieces celebrating the animal kingdom on display.

Slated for September 19 to October 2, the by-appointment-only exhibition aims to put the spotlight on the jeweler’s frogs, zebras, cats, snakes, horses and monkeys from its Kingdom collection. The late founder, David Webb, created his first animal bracelet in 1957. By 1963, he had a veritable zoo of animal-themed jewels that, by the end of the decade, were worn by all of Hollywood, including Ava Gardner and Elizabeth Taylor, who had a diamond-studded pearl lion bracelet specially commissioned for her collection. First lady Jackie Kennedy was also a fan and was known to give David Webb jewels as official gifts of state. So beloved are the designs that some private clients today are rumored to own one of every single animal design created by the house.

While the exhibition will show off jewels like enamel zebra, giraffe and frog bracelets adorned with precious gems to an enamel objet box with a snake encircling a giant sapphire, it will also feature a multimedia presentation by photographer and videographer Noah Kalina set to music by cellist Patrick Belaga that will playfully show the animal jewels in their natural habitats. The experience is a reimagining of fashion photographer Milton Greene and illustrator Joe Eula’s “A Walk in the Woods”—a film that debuted at the Coty Awards in 1964 to honor David Webb’s animal kingdom when he won the American Fashion Critics’ Award for his work.

Each of the archival pieces shown at David Webb’s showroom on 924 Madison Avenue will be offered for sale after the exhibition, including two new owl pieces explicitly created for the show. The Hoot Brooch will feature a heart-shaped amethyst surrounded by green and white enamel stripes set in 18-karat gold and platinum, while the Midnight Owl Torsade bracelet is said to be inspired by Taylor’s lion bracelet with two owls connected via multiple strands of gemstone beads.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Robb Report

Inside a Sky-High $63 Million Penthouse Set 1,000 Feet Over New York City

The vertiginously challenged might want another place to call home. But if you’re not afraid of heights, this brand-new sky-high palace, on the 114th floor of the pencil-thin Central Park Tower, makes the perfect perch. At $63 million and soaring more than 1,000 feet above Manhattan, it’s one of the top properties in the tallest residential building in the world. (The 1,550-foot spear in the sky on New York’s aptly named Billionaires’ Row was designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture and completed in 2021.) From the vast windows of this 7,074-square-foot home, you’ll enjoy knee-trembling 360-degree views of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

One of America’s Greatest Bartenders Is Reviving a Beloved NYC Dive With Craft Cocktails

New York’s iconic dive bar Milady’s is coming back from the dead, but this time with a slightly higher-class pedigree. Julie Reiner, the influential bartender behind the now-closed Flatiron Lounge and Pegu Club, is reviving the SoHo spot as a craft-cocktail haven, The New York Times reported on Thursday. Now focused on her Brooklyn bars Clover Club and Leyenda, Reiner will make her way back to Manhattan next month. “I wasn’t looking to open another bar, but this opportunity kind of fell in my lap,” she told the Times. Reiner is reopening Milady’s with her partners Christine Williams and Susan Fedroff. The beverage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

‘Top Chef’ Star Kwame Onwuachi Is Opening an Afro-Caribbean Restaurant in NYC This Fall

Kwame Onwuachi is getting ready for his homecoming: The award-winning chef will lead a new restaurant opening at New York’s Lincoln Center this fall. A bit after it reopens in October, the David Geffen Hall will house an Afro-Caribbean spot helmed by the Bronx-raised Onwuachi, according to The New York Times. The restaurant doesn’t yet have a name or a menu, but Onwuachi said he’s considering dishes such as bodega-style chopped cheese made with beef, Taleggio cheese and truffles, Egusi soup dumplings and braised oxtails. “Coming back to New York is a dream,” the chef told the Times. Onwuachi rose to fame via...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Here Comes the Fun Police: Hamptons Officials Are Cracking Down on Restaurants Over Outdoor Dining

Just as wealthy New Yorkers flock to the Hamptons during the summer, the city’s outdoor-dining wars have headed for the beach as well. Restaurateurs from Southampton to Montauk are complaining that local officials are trying to ruin their business by requesting that outdoor-dining structures be taken down, according to a new report from the New York Post. In some cases, the restaurants are facing inspections and fines for not adhering to pre-pandemic rules. “We just want to survive. We pay rent year-round and just have this three-month window to make money in this little village,” Zach Erdem, the owner of 75 Main...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Robb Report

How a Young New England Designer Built One of Menswear’s Buzziest New Brands

When a clothing brand says it’s inspired by New England, you typically know what to expect: gingham shirts, Nantucket red shorts, maybe something with a lobster motif. But Manresa—whose tagline reads “With Love from New England”—is not that brand. Like a certain well-known preppy label, Manresa is named after an island in the region. However, its namesake is not exactly a vacation destination: Manresa Island, located off the coast of Norwalk, Connecticut, is best known for hosting a defunct coal-fired power plant that most locals consider an eyesore. But not all: 32-year-old Manresa founder and Norwalk native Mike McLachlan appreciates it...
NORWALK, CT
Robb Report

Home of the Week: Inside a $45 Million New York Mansion Sitting Right on the Banks of the Hudson River

Few second-home destinations anywhere in the US experienced Covid-era property booms quite like the Hudson Valley just north of New York City. The area, around 100 miles north of Manhattan, saw prices rise upwards of 20 percent—while notable towns like Kingston became, for a time, the “hottest” real estate markets in the entire nation. The surge was fueled by New York families escaping the city during the initial Covid lockdown and eager for sprawling homes without the Hamptons prices. And the Hudson Valley delivered on both—including a welcome crop of new-build properties to accent the endless historic homes that many...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Peninsula Hotel’s US Open Package Includes Court-side Seats and Meet-and-Greets With Players

If you’re a die-hard tennis fan with an extra $500,000, we have something that may interest you. Ahead of the US Open, New York City’s ultra-luxurious Peninsula Hotel has announced a new package that’ll let you experience the tournament in true style. The package includes a stay in the hotel’s well-appointed Peninsula Suite during the games, which run from August 29 to September 11, and five-star treatment before and after the matches. At the beginning of your stay, you’ll enjoy welcome cocktails with a current US Open tennis player to talk about what to expect ahead of the tournament. And when you’re...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

You Will Soon Be Able Fly From NYC to DC on a Seaplane—in Under Two Hours

Traveling along the East Coast just got a little easier. If you are looking for an alternative route to get from New York to Washington DC in under two hours—Tailwind Charters has a solution for you. Earlier this week, seaplane operator Tailwind Air unveiled their new route from Midtown’s Skyport Marina to Washington DC’s College Park. The total flight time is approximately 80 to 90 minutes—shorter than taking Amtrak and less hassle than making your way through a crowded airport. Passengers would need to arrive at least 10 minutes ahead of their departure and be on their way. The operator’s fleet consists...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Ava Gardner
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Harry Winston
Person
Joe Eula
Robb Report

No So Fast: The Central Park Boathouse Might Be Saved After All

A little less than a month ago, news of the closure of the iconic Loeb Boathouse in Central Park was met with anguish. Well, New Yorkers will hopefully have to despair for only a little bit longer: The restaurant has drawn interest from a number of buyers, and hopefully the city will act quickly to fill the space. Sources told the New York Post that several unnamed restaurateurs had already come forward to take over the boathouse, after its current operator, Dean Poll, announced that he would be leaving the location as of October 16. With two months left until then,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This $15 Million European-Style Chateau in Connecticut Comes With a 24-Car Showroom

Located on Connecticut’s affluent Gold Coast, this European-inspired chateau in New Canaan is nothing if not transporting.  Fairfield County is home to some extraordinary enclaves and this one-of-a-kind estate is no exception. The stately European beauty sits on six sprawling acres of pristine, professionally designed grounds an hour outside of New York City. The 18,000-square-foot mega-mansion, listed for $15 million by Cliff Smith and Todd David Miller of The Agency New Canaan, comprises seven bedrooms, nine full baths and a large 24-car underground garage. Per the listing, its owners were “focused on keeping the standards and aesthetics of grand European estates.” Think...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Robb Report

Scammers Pretending to Sell Lobster and Caviar Have Defrauded People for More Than $200,000

This season may be yet another “summer of scams,” at least in the culinary industry. Last month, Michelin-starred restaurants were being targeted by scammers with bad reviews. Now, a luxury restaurant supplier has been impersonated by unscrupulous types who have made out with more than $200,000 from unsuspecting victims. Since January, more than 1,000 people have thought they were buying items from Regalis Foods, a New York–based purveyor of seafood and other high-end ingredients. In reality, though, these people were paying for food they would never receive, with the money going to scammers pretending to be the company, according to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy