Local agency named to list of most successful companies in America

OHIO (WJW) — A Canfield advertising and marketing agency has been named to the 2022 Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies in America.

The agency, 898 Marketing, ranked 1,031 on the national list with over 630 percent growth since 2020, according to a release from the agency.

The team was the 82nd fastest growing advertising, marketing agency in the country, the 18th fastest growing company in Ohio and the number one fastest growing company in the Youngstown market/Mahoning Valley, according to the release.

For more on the list, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.