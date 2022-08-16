ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

Deer spotted in Tennessee with crossbow bolt protruding from head, photos show

By Brittney Baird, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUK1i_0hJHr0vU00

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery. Viewer discretion is advised.

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating after a buck was spotted wandering in Hendersonville with a crossbow bolt sticking out of its head.

Photos of the mature buck recently began circulating on social media, prompting a response from the TWRA.

“While this agency doesn’t make a habit of going out and handling every injured animal, this animal was in distress, and we felt like we could make a difference for it,” Barry Cross of the TWRA said.

  • (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29CApX_0hJHr0vU00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lo012_0hJHr0vU00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEPUd_0hJHr0vU00
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)

TWRA wildlife officers located and tranquilize the buck before extracting the bolt and applying medicine, according to a news release. Cross told WKRN the buck only suffered an injury to his nasal cavity.

TWRA officers believe the buck was shot out of season by a would-be poacher. The agency is aware of multiple cases of people hunting out of season each year, but the situations aren’t always as blatant as this one.

“The laws are in place so everybody follows the same rule, they follow the same path, and when it becomes hunting season, everyone has the same opportunity,” Cross said.

Man poached deer, sometimes while drunk, to relieve ‘frustration,’ state’s DNR says

The TWRA reminded residents that deer season is not open until August 26 to 28, when licensed hunters can participate in a private-land hunt for antlered deer.

The TWRA would like anyone with information related to this incident to email Sumner County Wildlife Officer Montana Michelson or call the Region II Office at (615) 781-6622.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fordauthority.com

Ford’s Garage Wants To Open Franchise In Tennessee

Ford’s Garage is a unique burger-and-craft-beer franchise inspired by The Blue Oval’s rich history. While the first location opened 10 years ago in Florida – and wasn’t licensed by Ford until 2014 – the brew pub franchise has exploded in recent years, and the first dealership location opened in late 2020. Now, as Ford’s Garage looks to expand its roster and venture into new markets, the company plans to open several new locations throughout Tennessee, per FSR Magazine.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee woman wins $1 million after stopping for a biscuit

UNIONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A quick stop for a morning biscuit turned into a monumental event for a woman in Unionville. In addition to her biscuit, the woman walked out with a lottery ticket worth $1 million. “I was yelling and carrying on,” said Tennessee Lottery winner Tara W. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Sports
Hendersonville, TN
Sports
City
Hendersonville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
fox17.com

MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville woman shaken after home break-in

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is feeling unsafe in her Bellevue apartment after she said it was broken into and several personal items were stolen. Elizabeth Fort said someone threw a huge rock through the glass door of her 12-year old daughter’s bedroom at Aventura Bellevue Apartments, just minutes after she left for school on Monday, August 15.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossbow Bolt#Deer Hunting#Wkrn#Twra
Rutherford Source

Tennessee’s First Cannabis Restaurant Opens in Nashville

Craft Cannabis™, a seed-to-shelf cannabis company, has opened the doors to Tennessee’s first brick-and-mortar cannabis bar & restaurant – Buds & Brews™. The restaurant is now open daily from 11:00am – 12:30am and is located at 1244 3rd Ave., Nashville, TN 37208 in North Germantown. The restaurant will host its Official Grand Opening event, open to the public, all day on Saturday, August 20th from 11:00am to 12:30am with live music and sample menu items.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
fox17.com

MNPD investigating shooting on 16th Ave North

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 11:45 near the 1600 block of 16th Ave N. One person was taken from the scene for treatment for unknown reasons. This is a breaking news story, check...
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy