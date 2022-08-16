Read full article on original website
Fortnite Chapter 3 guide: season 3, week 11 quests and how to complete them
The next set of Fortnite challenges is live, this time for season 3, week 11. For the most part, the new quests are relatively straightforward, though some of them might require a little preparation to complete. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details you’ll need to complete the new challenges with ease.
Tower of Fantasy beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started
Launching as a free MMORPG on both mobile and PC, Tower of Fantasy comes out of the gate swinging with tons of content. One look at this bright, stylized game might make you think it’s just a ripoff of Genshin Impact, and while there are certainly some similarities, Tower of Fantasy has an entire set of systems and mechanics all its own. The game will do its best to ease you into the experience, but there are plenty of things the game either glosses over or outright doesn’t tell you that are vital to a smooth first few hours in this new world that blends fantasy and sci-fi elements together.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits comes to Steam alongside free anniversary update
It’s been nearly a year since Ember Labs made its debut in the gaming world with Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Now, according to a report from IGN, the indie developer is giving the game a free Anniversary Update, complete with a New Game+ mode. The indie hit will also finally come to Steam on September 27, the same day as the update drops, following a year of Epic Games Store exclusivity.
PC modding sites ban users who uploaded anti-LGBTQ content to Spider-Man Remastered
Major PC modding sites Nexus Mods and ModDB have banned users for uploading anti-LGBTQ content they modded into Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. The bans specifically target mods that replaced every Pride flag with American flags. Nexus Mods wrote in a blog post yesterday that a modder created a sock puppet...
Xbox exclusive High On Life delayed to December due to bugs
Xbox’s upcoming first-person shooter High On Life just got pushed further back into the holiday season. The comedic title from Justin Roiland’s Squanch Games is being delayed about six weeks as reported via the game’s official Twitter page. The game originally was set for a November launch,...
Diablo IV will have a season pass and cosmetic-only microtransaction
In the third Diablo IV quarterly update of 2022, Blizzard detailed how post-launch support and monetization will work in the fantasy RPG. The biggest takeaways are that all microtransactions will be cosmetic only and that the game will build upon the seasonal post-launch formula established in Diablo III. Diablo III’s...
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 features an unreleased game by Sonic legend Takashi Iizuka
Sega has revealed all 60 of the games that will be featured on the upcoming Sega Genesis Mini 2. Most notably, it announced that the new mini console will have two previously unreleased games: Devi & Pii and Star Mobile. Devi & Pii was created by Takashi Iizuka in 1993...
Soul Hackers 2 review: stylish JRPG tells more than it shows
“Soul Hackers 2 innovates when it comes to RPG gameplay, but its story is a step down compared to Atlus' recent hits.”. I found my third dead body about five hours into Soul Hackers 2. After 30 hours, I’ll find out that corpses and plot twists are nothing to be surprised about.
How to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb
Adding new followers to your cult is a core aspect of Cult of the Lamb. Not only do followers help you grow stronger and assist with your camp but they’re also tied directly to your progress in the main story. But if you’ve had a few die of old age (or you got a bit too excited after learning about sacrificial offerings), you’re probably looking for a quick way to bolster your follower count. Whether you’re just getting started or are gearing up for endgame, here are a few ways to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb.
Dead Island 2 leaks on Amazon with a February release date
An Amazon listing for Dead Island 2 has been leaked, providing details about the long-awaited sequel. The release date noted on the listing is February 3, 2023. The listing also confirms that it will launch on at least PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox platforms. According to the listing, Dead...
Wolfenstein 3D and more classic Bethesda games join PC Game Pass
Bethesda has announced that it added six titles to the PC Game Pass service today, most of which are from the 1990s or early 2000s. However, there is no word about them being included on Xbox Game Pass for console or cloud. The six new games include Wolfenstein 3D, Return...
