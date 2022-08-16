ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fox News

US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat

Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
Fox News

State Department warns travelers of crime and kidnapping in Mexico

Travelers from the U.S. may want to reconsider their Mexico travel plans with the U.S. State Department issuing an updated Travel Advisory for travelers, citing an "increased risk of crime and kidnapping." The State Department noted that violent crime, such as homicide, kidnappings, carjacking, and robbery, is "widespread and common"...
Fox News

White House pushed ICE to increase deportations amid migrant crisis: report

The White House reportedly pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport more illegal immigrants amid increased political pressure over the border crisis — but so far the Department of Homeland Security hasn’t taken a more aggressive approach. The Biden administration has been staring down an enormous crisis...
