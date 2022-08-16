Read full article on original website
Officials warn 'rainbow fentanyl' coming from southern border, could be mistaken for candy or chalk by kids
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) officials are warning that "rainbow fentanyl" is spreading in Oregon and Idaho and throughout the West Coast. The director of the DEA's Oregon-Idaho high-intensity drug trafficking area Chris Gibson joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to bring attention to the most recent effort to spread fentanyl throughout the U.S.
US, Mexican authorities stop truck smuggling 150 illegal migrants in dangerous heat
Mexican authorities prevented the smuggling of 150 migrants crammed into a large truck over the southern border amid dangerously temperatures in Texas, Fox News has learned. Law enforcement in Mexico were assisted by agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Del Rio Sector, which covers 245 miles along the Rio Grande and Lake Amistad along the border, when they stopped the truck.
Thousands of 'rainbow fentanyl' pills seized as authorities warn of possible new 'trend' targeting kids
Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona seized more than 15,000 fentanyl pills that were strapped to a person's legs on Wednesday, and one official says that it could be the start of a trend targeting younger people. The "candy"-looking pills were seized in Arizona at the Nogales Port of...
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
One of world’s largest moths discovered for first time in US; officials ask residents to report sightings
One of the world’s largest moths has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in Washington state, prompting officials to ask residents to report any sightings of the insect. An atlas moth was initially reported to state entomologists by a University of Washington professor on July 7,...
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
State Department warns travelers of crime and kidnapping in Mexico
Travelers from the U.S. may want to reconsider their Mexico travel plans with the U.S. State Department issuing an updated Travel Advisory for travelers, citing an "increased risk of crime and kidnapping." The State Department noted that violent crime, such as homicide, kidnappings, carjacking, and robbery, is "widespread and common"...
NYPD officer accused of spying for China to stand federal trial next month after release on $2M bond
A New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist granted secret-level security clearance by the Department of Defense will stand federal trial in Brooklyn next month on charges alleging that he had been spying on behalf of the Chinese government for years after coming to the U.S. as a refugee.
Grassley says new whistleblower info reveals 'deeply rooted political infection' within the FBI
Senate Judiciary ranking member Chuck Grassley says whistleblower allegations reveal a "deeply rooted political infection" within the FBI. In an Aug. 17 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Iowa Republican demanded an accounting for alleged political bias influencing high-level investigations, particularly out of the FBI’s Washington, D.C., office.
Rand Paul on video of border agents letting migrants through gate: Time for "zero-tolerance" policy
Senator Rand Paul said Thursday that anyone caught illegally crossing the southern border should be "immediately placed back on the other side." The Kentucky Republican joined "Fox & Friends" to react to a new Fox News video showing a locked gate being opened for migrants by border agents. "The Democrats...
California police department removes 'racist and unscientific' term from official communications
Transportation police in California are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed "racist and unscientific." The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which services the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term "excited delirium" from their manuals and written reports.
White House pushed ICE to increase deportations amid migrant crisis: report
The White House reportedly pushed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport more illegal immigrants amid increased political pressure over the border crisis — but so far the Department of Homeland Security hasn’t taken a more aggressive approach. The Biden administration has been staring down an enormous crisis...
Texas inmate faces drug trafficking charges related to drone drops in prison yard
A Texas prison inmate serving time for robbery and burglary now faces federal charges in connection with using a drone to make prison yard drops to smuggle drugs and contraband into a correctional facility. Yeshmel James Wright, 35, of Dallas, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute...
Emails from California doctor allegedly poisoned by wife with Drano reveal 'inability to communicate'
Emails from a California doctor to his wife, whom he is accusing of abuse after she allegedly poisoned him with drain-cleaning fluid, reveal a tumultuous relationship and an "inability to communicate," according to court documents. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old physician, is accusing his 45-year-old wife, Dr. Yue "Emily" Yu,...
China complains US not cracking down on 'anti-China thugs' outside embassy
The Chinese Communist Party is demanding the United States take action to stop ongoing protests outside the nation's embassy. State media in China has complained of harassment outside the country's embassy in the U.S., saying that the government must step in the diffuse tensions. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy...
