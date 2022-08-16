ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

Cherokee Nation connects dislocated workers to stable jobs

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M3qx8_0hJHqbGn00

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cherokee Nation has helped more than 265 displaced workers find stable employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic began in 2020, the Cherokee Nation Reservation experienced a series of dislocated workers.

Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County

“It was essential that our Cherokee people have good quality, stable jobs to support their families during this global crisis, and these federal funds certainly had a hand in helping us to achieve this mission,” Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said. “Together, we have been able to provide the necessary services and jobs to get through these hardships and help our citizens find new careers.”

The U.S Department of Labor awarded the Cherokee Nation $5.6 million in total funds to help the tribe during the public health crisis.

As a result, the Cherokee Nation established two PPE manufacturing facilities and a meat processing plant during the pandemic to create new jobs. Dislocated workers were also hired as COVID screeners and other related positions.

OSDH: 15th monkeypox case confirmed in Oklahoma

The tribe has used $4.3 million in funding so far for job opportunities.

“The additional $1.3 million allows us to continue the operation of this vital Restore program which has been extremely beneficial to our citizens,” said Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “We will continue to use these funds to deliver employment, training services and jobs for our people during difficult times.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Construction On New Costco Is Underway In Owasso

Construction of a new Costco just south of Owasso is underway. The huge footprint for the new Costco is taking shape just off 46th Street North and Highway 169. As part of a Retail Incentive Program, the City of Tulsa has agreed to provide up to $3.9 million in economic incentives for the new 200,000-square-foot building, which will help with infrastructure improvements in the area.
OWASSO, OK
pryorinfopub.com

State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tahlequah, OK
Government
Tahlequah, OK
Business
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
City
Tahlequah, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

DR. JESSE BUSHYHEAD – BELOVED PHYSICIAN

Telling the History of Claremore…one story at a time. Published in the September 1949 Ranchman magazine by Myron A. Hurd. “I don’t like Doctor Bushyhead.” Young Viv Ross blurted out one day to his mother, Mrs. Nellie Ross of Claremore. Mrs. Ross was astonished. “Why in the world do you say a thing like that, son?” she asked him. “Because he is too bossy,” the frail child stated succinctly.
CLAREMORE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppe#Osdh
KTUL

Kendall-Whittier donates thousands of school supplies to Sequoyah Elementary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall-Whittier collected school supplies for the students and faculty of Sequoyah Elementary School. They reported via Facebook that they dropped off 125 books, 3,224 crayons, 447 glue sticks, 33 backpacks, 153 notebooks, and much more in time for their first day of school. They partnered...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
news9.com

Tulsa Man Desperate To Find Family's Stolen Racing Trailer

A Tulsa dad says he's desperate to get his family's racing trailer back after it was stolen from his business. Nick Lucito's seven-year-old son loves to race. "We race cage karts, we race pretty much all over Oklahoma, Texas, we went to Iowa a couple of weeks ago, just got back, Kansas, Missouri, He loves it," he said.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Local Bixby Retail Store Sells Locks To Be Placed On Harmony Bridge

Harmony Bridge, located off South Memorial Drive, has been around since 1939. Originally, the bridge served as a pathway to Bixby but has developed new significance in recent years. For some, it's a place to look for wildlife on the Arkansas River or to get some exercise. But for others, it's a place that represents love. Statues of hearts line the bridge, where people can place a Lovelock. Jamie Jared owns a retail store in downtown Bixby. She sells Lovelocks in her store, with the hope people will place them on the Harmony Bridge.
BIXBY, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee citizen’s work to be featured in Yellowstone Revealed

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – An inter-tribal collaboration of Indigenous artists and scholars will present three site-based projects as part of the Yellowstone Revealed event, occurring in Yellowstone National Park at the end of August 2022. The event will celebrate Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary and highlight the relationship between Indigenous people and the land. Dr. Kirsten Kunkle is a Mvskoke citizen performing during the celebration.
OKMULGEE, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy