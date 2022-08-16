Read full article on original website
LG Ultra PC: 14-inch and 16-inch laptops launch in Europe with AMD Ryzen APUs and 16:10 IPS panels
LG has introduced its Ultra PC series in the Eurozone, available as 14-inch and 16-inch laptops. Sold as the Ultra PC 14U70Q and Ultra PC 16U70Q, the pair are premium laptops with straightforward designs and modern AMD APUs. Specifically, AMD offers both with Ryzen 5 5625U and Ryzen 7 5825U options, a pair of AMD Barcelo APUs. For reference, the latter has 8 cores, 16 threads and delivers up to 4.5 GHz CPU clock speeds.
Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 is a new 2.5K OLED display Android tablet that comes with choices of color and processor
Lenovo has now made the 2022 edition of its Xiaoxin Pad Pro official. The tablet's specs have been exposed for the most part already; then again, the OEM has only just revealed that its high-end display has a max brightness of 600 nits, covers the DCI-P3 color gamut and is compatible with first-party styli.
2022 HP Spectre x360 13.5 has fewer keyboard keys and a slower MicroSD reader than the 2020 model
The 2020 13.5-inch Spectre x360 quickly became one of our favorite convertibles in its size class for several reasons as detailed in our review. The latest 2022 model brings a laundry list of changes most of which are significant improvements including the higher resolution webcam (5 MP vs. 1 MP), much faster CPU (12th gen Intel vs. 11th gen Intel), removable WLAN 6E module, and a larger clickpad. Not every change has been an improvement, however.
Intel Raptor Lake CPU model names and specifications revealed in their entirety by new leak
Intel hasn't been particularly successful at containing Raptor Lake leaks, of which there have been multiple. Bilibili's ExtremePlayer, who extensively benchmarked the Intel Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, has now ruined another one of Intel's surprises by posting the entire Raptor Lake SKU list. It includes key metrics, such as TDP, core/thread count, base clocks and iGPU specs. The list isn't complete yet as it doesn't feature low-end Celeron/Pentium models, which might not be announced until later next year.
Motorola Edge 2022 unveiled as the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset
Motorola has presented the Edge 2022, a smartphone equipped with a 144 Hz OLED display. Also on board is a 50 MP triple camera, the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050, and up to 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The Motorola Edge 2022 is available at a price befitting its mid-range status too.
MIT researchers design a battery-free wearable "e-skin" featuring various wireless sensors
Wearables represent one of the fastest growing industries to date, with an estimated global revenue of US$380.5 billion by 2028. Sensors powered by wireless tech are now small enough to be included in wristwatches or armbands and they can measure various human biomarkers like glucose concentration, blood pressure, heart rate, steps taken throughout the day etc. These chips still require a small battery, but, in the near future, there will not be any need for synthetic power sources, as researchers have managed to fabricate wearable sensors embedded in a thin mesh that does not require wireless chips or batteries.
Xiaomi hypes the Notebook Pro X 120G and 4K Smart TV X Series ahead of their Indian-market debut
Accessory Laptop Leaks / Rumors Monitor Smart Home Ultrabook. Xiaomi India has invited its audience to enjoy a "New View" with a product from its upcoming, potentially premium hardware event. This upcoming launch seems to revolve around 2 main devices thus far: the Notebook Pro X 120G, and Smart TV X series.
Lenovo Legion Y70 launches as another 'flagship killer' with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz OLED display
Lenovo has introduced the Legion Y70, a gaming smartphone based on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Lenovo Legion Y70 also has a 144 Hz OLED display, a 50 MP triple rear-facing camera setup and a 5,100 mAh battery that supports 68 W fast charging. Lenovo has presented the...
Lenovo lawyers force Framework to alter its 3D-printed mini-PC case
At the start of the month, Linus Tech Tips demonstrated what they called the Framework Desktop, a mini-PC case for a Framework Laptop's motherboard. For context, Framework allows owners to swap their motherboards for newer models, in this case 11th Gen Intel Core to 12th Gen Intel Core processors. While the design looks fairly innocuous, Lenovo thinks the power button design infringes on the Legion logo.
Too powerful i9-12900HX consumes resources: Aorus 17X XES gaming laptop
Alder Lake Gaming Geforce Intel Windows Review Snippet. From the illuminated "Aorus" logo on the display lid to the RGB-illuminated keyboard, the looks of the Aorus 17X show that gaming is in the foreground. Considering a 360-Hertz monitor with a comfortably large diagonal, this would also seem natural. In addition,...
Apple M2 Pro and A17 Bionic chips to enter mass production in September 2022
While the Apple M2 is technically the successor to the M1, our benchmark database indicates that it doesn't offer much of a performance uplift. The real gains are said to come from its more powerful, yet-to-be-announced sibling, the M2 Pro/M2 Max (both tentative). Unlike the M2, which was manufactured on a marginally better TSMC N5P node, the Apple M2 Pro will use the vastly superior N3 node. Mass production is expected to kick off sometime in September 2022, according to reports from Taiwanese news outlet Commercial Times (via Macrumors).
Intel rumored to enable 350 W power limit for i9-13900K Raptor Lake CPUs on select 700-series motherboards
A few weeks ago, we were reporting on an Intel Raptor Lake i9-13900K qualification sample that had its PL1 and PL2 unlocked manually to accept power loads of up to 4095.9 W and this maneuver essentially boosted the TDP to 345 W, which is around 100 W higher than the nominal PL2. A more recent report coming from Hungarian publication ProHardver suggests that this PL override is actually a feature easily accessible on the upcoming Intel 700 series motherboards. It looks like Nvidia and now Intel are going to ignore all the climate change concerns advocating for optimized power consumption just to get ahead of AMD.
ASUS Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is now available in Europe with 120 Hz OLED display and Intel Arc Graphics
ASUS has started selling the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED in the Eurozone. For context, ASUS introduced the laptop in May, alongside numerous other laptop refreshes and releases. To recap, ASUS equips the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED with a Core i5-12500H or Core i7-12700H, both 45 W parts from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. Additionally, the Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED has an Arc A370M, one of Intel's entry-level discrete GPUs that has 4 GB of GDDR6 VRAM.
Garmin Forerunner 955 series receives SatIQ and Shimano Di2 support with battery drain fix thanks to Beta version 12.20
Earlier this month, Garmin added the Forerunner 955 series to its Beta Program. As we discussed separately, the Beta Program allows people to test upcoming features before Garmin releases them in public builds. Also, Garmin could include features that never make it to public builds. However, there is a good chance that alpha version and beta version builds will be unstable or less stable than public ones.
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung confirms 200 MP camera and brings in Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max as further rumors hint at paradigm-shifting smartphone
It appears Samsung is preparing to stuff its Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship smartphone full of mouth-watering delights that will prevent the Android-smartphone buying public from being tempted by anything running on iOS. We have already reported several times about the 200 MP lens that is expected to land in the S23 Ultra’s camera equipment, and this has now been confirmed in a report by ET News, which states:
Xiaomi POCO M4 5G arrives in Europe with a 90 Hz display from €219
Xiaomi has started offering the POCO M4 5G in Europe, nearly four months after the smartphone debuted in India. Strangely, Xiaomi has changed the device's specifications since its launch in India, but only its camera sensors. Specifically, the global POCO M4 5G has a 13 MP primary camera, rather than the 50 MP sensor on which the Indian model relies. While Xiaomi continues to include the same 2 MP sensor, the 8 MP front-facing camera has been swapped for a 5 MP sensor.
Wear OS smartwatches are tipped to upgrade to the use of cloud back-ups in the future
Accessory Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Software Storage Touchscreen Wearable. Google touts its Wear OS as "your world on your wrist" - however, (until very recently) it has been a world in which a given smartwatch is capable of considerably less than its paired smartphone. The UI has, for example, a habit of being unable to create the user data backups one might expect of Android by default.
iPhone 14 mini makes surprise appearance in distributor list of upcoming Apple devices that includes the 2022 iPad Pro
It’s take a huge pinch of salt time, as this shocking leak comes barely a couple of weeks before Apple is rumored to launch its iPhone 14 series. For quite a while now, most media outlets have agreed that the 2022 Apple iPhone range would consist of the standard iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, according to the noted tipster Evan Blass, that lineup will see the iPhone 14 Max being replaced with the iPhone 14 mini.
Reportedly finalized specs for RDNA 3 GPUs emerge online: AMD is allegedly pushing the boards hard as "Nvidia is going crazy with power"
As we move closer to the launch of next-gen GPUs from AMD and Nvidia, leakers keep revising the purported specifications of the upcoming graphics boards. For instance, hardware leaker kopite7kimi made some changes to his estimated specs of the Nvidia’s RTX 40 cards over the past few weeks. Now, leaker SkyJuice has posted the final configurations of AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs.
Google Pixel Tablet to only support 64-bit apps in a bid for improved efficiency
Mishaal Rahman has discovered a new tidbit about the Pixel Tablet, a device that Google teased in May at its I/O 2022 conference. While Google focused on revealing devices that would launch later this year for the most part, it confirmed that the Pixel Tablet was over a year away. Writing on Twitter, Rahman explains that Google has included the entry 'Move tangor to 64-bit only' in Android 13 source code, 'tangor' being the codename for the Pixel Tablet.
