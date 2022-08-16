Wearables represent one of the fastest growing industries to date, with an estimated global revenue of US$380.5 billion by 2028. Sensors powered by wireless tech are now small enough to be included in wristwatches or armbands and they can measure various human biomarkers like glucose concentration, blood pressure, heart rate, steps taken throughout the day etc. These chips still require a small battery, but, in the near future, there will not be any need for synthetic power sources, as researchers have managed to fabricate wearable sensors embedded in a thin mesh that does not require wireless chips or batteries.

