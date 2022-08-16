ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

NASCAR: Blaney signs long term contract extension

Ryan Blaney, who has ties to Trumbull County has signed a long term contract extension with Team Penske. Blaney has been with the organization for 10 years. The driver of the No.12 Ford is the last driver currently in the playoff field, holding a 26 point edge over Martin Truex Jr. with two regular season races remaining.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin

Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Youngstown, OH
Basketball
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Sports
WFMJ.com

Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown

A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans

Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana

The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoops#Cleveland State#Northern Kentucky#Horizon League#Penguins
WFMJ.com

Youngstown to give update on Downtown road construction Friday

If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Two E. coli cases in Mahoning County linked to two-state outbreak. Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level. Ohio GOP misses disputed deadline for new US House map. Ohio's latest court-imposed redistricting deadline passed Thursday without a new congressional map, after an influential...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Pups to show off skills at Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show

Dog owners and their pups will show off their training and skills at the Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show at Wean Park. The participating pups have a chance to win in several categories including best talent, human-pet lookalike, obstacle course, and friendliest disabled pup. The judges are 21 WFMJ's Derek Steyer, 27...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio Turnpike traffic moving after crash in Mahoning County

Drivers coming into Ohio from Pennsylvania along the Turnpike found that the trip may have taken longer than expected during the Friday morning commute. A truck ran into a barrier in a construction zone along the westbound lanes in front of the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza in Springfield Township after 4 a.m.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash

A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
SEBRING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy