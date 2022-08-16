Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
NASCAR: Blaney signs long term contract extension
Ryan Blaney, who has ties to Trumbull County has signed a long term contract extension with Team Penske. Blaney has been with the organization for 10 years. The driver of the No.12 Ford is the last driver currently in the playoff field, holding a 26 point edge over Martin Truex Jr. with two regular season races remaining.
WFMJ.com
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
WFMJ.com
Pittsburgh-based coffee shop to open new outpost in Grove City College's Buhl Library
A Pittsburgh-based coffee vendor will be setting up shop this fall in Grove City College's newly-renovated Henry Buhl Library. Urban Trail Coffee Company will open up in the Buhl Library's Collier Cafe area, a new space created as part of the library's $9 million makeover. The cafe opens onto a new patio where students can enjoy their coffee.
WFMJ.com
Westminster College mandates masks as classes begin
Students returning to Westminster College for the fall semester are expected to wear a mask in indoor spaces. This is because the current community level of COVID-19 in Lawrence County is high. According to the college's website, when the COVID-19 community level in Lawrence County is deemed high by the...
WFMJ.com
Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown
A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
WFMJ.com
Saint Maron Catholic Church hosting festival in Youngstown through Sunday
Saint Maron Catholic Church will be hosting its annual church festival Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21. The festivities kick off Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and will continue Sunday from noon to 8:00 p.m. at the church, 1555 S. Meridan Rd., Youngstown. The festival provides an...
WFMJ.com
African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans
Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
WFMJ.com
E. coli sickness in Ohio, Pennsylvania Michigan and Indiana
The Centers for Disease Control is investigating E. coli illnesses sickening 19 people in Ohio, 2 in Pennsylvania, 15 in Michigan and 1 in Indiana. 10 people have been hospitalized, and 3 in Michigan who appear to have kidney failure but no deaths have been reported. Two out of the...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown to give update on Downtown road construction Friday
If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Two E. coli cases in Mahoning County linked to two-state outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control is trying to track down the food that investigators believe is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened 29 people in Michigan and Ohio, including two here in the Valley. The CDC reports that fourteen people in Ohio and fifteen people in...
WFMJ.com
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
WFMJ.com
Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level
COVID-19 cases in the Valley have slightly dropped this week, but all three counties are still at a high-level transmission risk. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 337 cases (330.8 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 710 cases (358.6 per 100k), and Mahoning County is reporting 850 cases (371.7 per 100k).
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Two E. coli cases in Mahoning County linked to two-state outbreak. Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level. Ohio GOP misses disputed deadline for new US House map. Ohio's latest court-imposed redistricting deadline passed Thursday without a new congressional map, after an influential...
WFMJ.com
Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
WFMJ.com
Two OVI checkpoints to be conducted in Mahoning County Friday, early Saturday
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force has announced the locations of two OVI checkpoints that will be conducted late Friday night and early Saturday morning respectively. The first checkpoint will be conducted on South Avenue near Larkridge Avenue in Boardman from 10:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Friday night. The second...
WFMJ.com
Pups to show off skills at Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show
Dog owners and their pups will show off their training and skills at the Paw-Lapalooza Dog Show at Wean Park. The participating pups have a chance to win in several categories including best talent, human-pet lookalike, obstacle course, and friendliest disabled pup. The judges are 21 WFMJ's Derek Steyer, 27...
WFMJ.com
Groundbreaking held for Canfield American Legion's Veteran Plaza project
A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Veteran's Plaza project being built on the north end of Canfield Village Green. This project was started by the Canfield American Legion Post 177, and the Legion has been collecting donations for the past three years. When finished, the plaza will include a...
WFMJ.com
Ohio Turnpike traffic moving after crash in Mahoning County
Drivers coming into Ohio from Pennsylvania along the Turnpike found that the trip may have taken longer than expected during the Friday morning commute. A truck ran into a barrier in a construction zone along the westbound lanes in front of the Mahoning Valley Service Plaza in Springfield Township after 4 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Sebring woman seriously injured in Corvette crash
A Sebring woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after State Troopers say the Corvette she was riding in crashed in Columbiana County. Troopers say 59-year-old Diane Abbot was trapped in the 2000 Chevrolet Corvette after it veered off U.S. Route 30 just west of Lisbon Friday night, striking a mailbox and trees before landing in a ditch.
WFMJ.com
Amish buggy driver injured in collision with tanker truck in Mercer County
State Police say glare from the sun may have contributed to a crash involving a milk tanker truck and an Amish buggy in Mercer County. A rescue squad from New Wilmington was dispatched shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Mercer New Wilmington Road to a reported injury accident in East Lackawannock Township.
