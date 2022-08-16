If you're wondering if there's light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to dodging road construction in Downtown Youngstown, you might get some answers today. Youngstown's Deputy Director of Public Works, Chuck Shasho, will be providing an update on construction projects in downtown Youngstown, as well as the SMART2 Network Friday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m.

