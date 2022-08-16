ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Monkey see, monkey do: Monkey dials 911 at San Luis Obispo County zoo

By Summer Lin
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

A monkey at the Zoo to You in Paso Robles called 911 over the weekend, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatchers got a 911 call Saturday night that had disconnected, and tried to text and call back but got no response, according to a Sheriff's Office social media post .

Deputies were dispatched to the zoo and discovered that no one there had made the call.

They realized that Route, a capuchin monkey, had picked up the zoo's cellphone from a golf cart and dialed 911.

"As you can tell from these photos, Route is a little embarrassed by the whole thing," the sheriff's office wrote. "But you can't really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#The Zoo#Capuchin Monkey#Sheriff S Office
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
401K+
Followers
68K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy