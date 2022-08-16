Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: August 20, 2022
The tropics are starting to wake up, but right now there is no threat to Florida. FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is keeping an eye on potential tropical cyclone four because it is the one that has the best chance of inheriting a name. Though it is getting better organized, it does not have a closed center of circulation, but that could change. Hurricane hunters are expected to fly into the storm on Saturday morning and if the winds get stronger and the center gets better defined, the system could become Danielle. If Danielle does develop, it will hit parts of northern Mexico and Southern Texas and leave Florida alone. Sadiku is also watching a wave that could move into the Eastern Atlantic and has a 20% shot of developing over the next five days.
fox13news.com
One-on-one with Kelli Stargel: State Senator seeks new Congressional seat in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Redistricting added a new congressional district in Central Florida, and indirectly produced an open seat that serves west Polk and east Hillsborough counties. It's a Republican-leaning district with five Republicans running for the GOP nomination in the 2022 midterm primary. As a state Senator, Kelli Stargel sponsored...
fox13news.com
One-on-one with Daniel Uhlfelder: AG candidate, known for dressing as Grim Reaper, discusses defending Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has drawn national attention for leading and joining a series of lawsuits against the Biden administration, including a challenge of the 2020 election results. Now three Democrats are competing in Florida’s August 23 primary for the chance to challenge Moody in November’s...
fox13news.com
Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Prosecutor's group text accidentally included judge, causes 2nd mistrial in Florida murder case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A prosecutor in a Florida murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether. Broward County...
fox13news.com
Why are car wash businesses booming across the Bay Area?
TAMPA, Fla. - It's one of the ways to protect one of your biggest investments and car washes are big business in Florida. Whether it's a drive-thru, hand-detail or both, car washes are how we keep our rides spic-and-span. "With this kind of climate, it's really important for consumers to...
fox13news.com
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
fox13news.com
Black drum has been ‘pretty darn’ good around Tampa Bay bridges
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina says anglers have been seeing lots of black drum, specifically inshore around the bridges. Redfish, snook and mangrove snapper bites have been good too.
Comments / 0