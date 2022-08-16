The tropics are starting to wake up, but right now there is no threat to Florida. FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is keeping an eye on potential tropical cyclone four because it is the one that has the best chance of inheriting a name. Though it is getting better organized, it does not have a closed center of circulation, but that could change. Hurricane hunters are expected to fly into the storm on Saturday morning and if the winds get stronger and the center gets better defined, the system could become Danielle. If Danielle does develop, it will hit parts of northern Mexico and Southern Texas and leave Florida alone. Sadiku is also watching a wave that could move into the Eastern Atlantic and has a 20% shot of developing over the next five days.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO