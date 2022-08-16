ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Update: August 20, 2022

The tropics are starting to wake up, but right now there is no threat to Florida. FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is keeping an eye on potential tropical cyclone four because it is the one that has the best chance of inheriting a name. Though it is getting better organized, it does not have a closed center of circulation, but that could change. Hurricane hunters are expected to fly into the storm on Saturday morning and if the winds get stronger and the center gets better defined, the system could become Danielle. If Danielle does develop, it will hit parts of northern Mexico and Southern Texas and leave Florida alone. Sadiku is also watching a wave that could move into the Eastern Atlantic and has a 20% shot of developing over the next five days.
Dallas man dies after eating raw oysters at Florida restaurant

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Dallas man died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. The Pensacola News Journal identified the man as Rodney Jackson, a 55-year-old Air Force veteran, who bought oysters from a seafood market in Florida during a recent trip. A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale died...
Why are car wash businesses booming across the Bay Area?

TAMPA, Fla. - It's one of the ways to protect one of your biggest investments and car washes are big business in Florida. Whether it's a drive-thru, hand-detail or both, car washes are how we keep our rides spic-and-span. "With this kind of climate, it's really important for consumers to...
