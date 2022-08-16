Read full article on original website
Oh, boy!
4d ago
The Governor and his family MUST be protected. Any governor must be protected. They are heads of their respective states. DeSantis is the Commander-in-Chief of 22 million Floridians, for Pete's sake.
Lewis Lashley
4d ago
and just think of the taxpayers money spent to protect all the democrats who scream to abolish the police
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
DeSantis’ election police unit announces voter fraud cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced criminal charges against 20 people for illegally voting in 2020, the first major public move from the Republican’s controversial new election police unit. The charges mark the opening salvo from the Office of Election Crimes and Security,...
Gov. DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis made a public announcement on August 18 regarding 20 arrests being made for voter fraud
DeSantis announces voter fraud charges against 20 people
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced charges against 20 people for allegations they illegally voted in the 2020 election. Driving the news: DeSantis said those being arrested had been formerly convicted of murder or sex offenses, the two crimes exempt from a state amendment that restored voting rights to most former felons.
Florida state attorney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis after being removed for stance on 15-week abortion ban
Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, claiming that the governor violated his First Amendment rights when he suspended Warren. The prosecutor was suspended earlier this month after he pledged not to enforce the state's recently passed 15-week ban on abortion....
One-on-one with Kelli Stargel: State Senator seeks new Congressional seat in Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Redistricting added a new congressional district in Central Florida, and indirectly produced an open seat that serves west Polk and east Hillsborough counties. It's a Republican-leaning district with five Republicans running for the GOP nomination in the 2022 midterm primary. As a state Senator, Kelli Stargel sponsored...
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
Kelli Stargel's full interview with FOX 13's Craig Patrick ahead of Florida primary
As a state senator, Kelli Stargel sponsored Florida’s new restrictions on abortion, which ban it in most cases beyond 15 weeks. She said if elected to Congress, she would not support similar legislation on a federal level because she said it should be left to the states to decide.
Michael Flynn is putting pressure on Florida's Sarasota County GOP
Michael Flynn is trying to oust the leader of the Sarasota County Republican Party's executive committee for not being hardcore enough.Driving the news: Flynn recently applied to join the executive committee in the Republican-heavy county and has been targeting its head, Jack Brill, on social media, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.Background: Flynn, a retired army lieutenant general and former President Trump's first national security adviser, moved to Englewood in 2021, shortly after being pardoned by Trump for lying to the FBI.Flynn has continued to claim that Trump won the 2020 election. The big picture: Across the state, far-right conservatives have upped the pressure on the GOP establishment, urging more active support for Trump and conservative activism on local boards.Zoom in: These are Flynn's most aggressive local efforts to date and "reflect a movement within the party to transform it from the bottom up," H-T political editor Zac Anderson reports.Yes, but: State Sen. Joe Gruters, who chairs the state Republican Party, called for unity, saying disputes should be put off until after the November elections.
‘The Florida Constitution still has meaning’: Ousted state attorney sues DeSantis
‘The Florida Constitution still has meaning’: Ousted state attorney sues DeSantis.
Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme
Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
Martin County Health Officials: First child under four contracts monkey pox in Florida
(MARTIN COUNTY, FLA) — Martin County health officials are reporting that the first child in Florida under the age of four has contracted monkey pox. In all 1,266 infections have been reported statewide with nine juveniles cases. On Monday, the Florida Department of Health’s Reportable Disease Frequency Report listed...
Study ranks Florida No. 7 among best states to live
Florida is ranked the seventh best state to live in a study by Wallet Hub that compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals. With a total score of 58.07, Florida’s top rankings came...
How Florida seniors stand to benefit from Inflation Reduction Act
ORLANDO, Fla. — One in 10 older adults has to choose between paying for their medication and paying for their food. The National Council on Aging said it’s a problem that’s only gotten worse with inflation. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Experts said seniors...
Alligator hunting season starts in Florida with expanded time, weapons
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Florida’s alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.
Video shows Brightline train slamming into SUV stuck on Florida tracks, moments after occupants escape
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. - Terrifying video captured the harrowing moment when a Brightline train crashed into an unoccupied SUV that was stuck on the railroad tracks in South Florida on Thursday. North Miami police said the vehicle was on the tracks between the lowered barrier arms as the train approached.
Why are car wash businesses booming across the Bay Area?
TAMPA, Fla. - It's one of the ways to protect one of your biggest investments and car washes are big business in Florida. Whether it's a drive-thru, hand-detail or both, car washes are how we keep our rides spic-and-span. "With this kind of climate, it's really important for consumers to...
“Now, The Gloves Are Off” Pushaw Resigns To Join Florida Gov. DeSantis Campaign
Christina Pushaw has stepped down from her role as press secretary for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to serve on his re-election campaign. Election laws restrict the ability of individuals to endorse political candidates or parties and make certain election-related statements in their capacity
Mapping what Florida's heat will look like in 30 years
Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThink it's hot here now?In 30 years, the counties along Florida's Gulf Coast, from Monroe in the south to the northern extremes of the Tampa Bay region, will experience 35% to 45% more days when the heat index temperature climbs over 100°F.Sarasota County, for instance, is expected to have 79 days with heat index temperatures over 100° in 2023. Yes, but: By 2053, the county can expect 112 days above 100°.Driving the news: That's according to a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.The...
'These are real people': Traffic deaths hit 20-year high in first quarter of 2022
TAMPA, Fla. - In just the first three months of the year, there were more than 9,500 traffic deaths nationwide. That's the highest first quarter in two decades. While the causes are nothing new, speed being a major factor, road safety advocates are calling for dramatic changes to get numbers down.
