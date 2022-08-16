ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Man Assaults Girlfriend, Gets Caught With Cocaine

On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Zoo FM 96.9

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Art Museum To Reopen

After an HVAC failure forced the Missoula Art Museum to close on August 2nd, the museum will reopen on Saturday, August 20th. Repairs and replacements were made to the HVAC system in the museum, allowing it to breathe cool, comfortable central AC onto visitors and exhibits. And it's a good thing too, Western Montana is now in the dead heat of summer, with temperatures reaching into triple digits every day this week.
Zoo FM 96.9

Hilarious Video Shows Behind the Scenes at Montgomery Distillery

It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
Zoo FM 96.9

New Ground Fire Retardant Helps Prevent Fires in Montana

With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
POLSON, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Service Station Closing After 57 Years

Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
Zoo FM 96.9

More Information About the Attempted Kidnapping at the Missoula Fair

On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
Zoo FM 96.9

UM Makes Sure Campus Construction Won’t Affect Tailgating

As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana.

