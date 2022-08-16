Read full article on original website
On August 17, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to Stoddard Street for a reported disturbance involving one person reportedly taking a door off the hinges and striking his partner with it. While responding, the officer learned the male suspect party had left the residence. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and above the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, six of those cases were crimes against persons, and half of those involved interpersonal violence. “We charged the kidnapping...
On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
On August 15, 2022, at around 8:52 pm, multiple people called 911 to report gunshots coming from the Clark Fork River near the Creekside Apartments on Broadway. The reports stated that a group consisting of four males and a female were floating the river on innertubes and a paddleboard. One...
On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
After an HVAC failure forced the Missoula Art Museum to close on August 2nd, the museum will reopen on Saturday, August 20th. Repairs and replacements were made to the HVAC system in the museum, allowing it to breathe cool, comfortable central AC onto visitors and exhibits. And it's a good thing too, Western Montana is now in the dead heat of summer, with temperatures reaching into triple digits every day this week.
It is safe to say that there are just as many breweries in Montana as there are churches and casinos. Breweries have been popping up all over Montana in the past 20-30 years. Montana is definitely on the map for beer lovers. But, what about people who love booze? Montana's seemingly endless supply of fresh grains and other ingredients involved in distilling make the state a great place for booze. Distilling companies have also been popping up around the state. Maybe not as quickly as breweries, but the number seems to increase fairly steadily.
After four children died in hot cars in just one week in three states and the District of Columbia, we reached out to Safe Kids Missoula and the Foundation for Community Health for advice on how to protect children in western Montana from a similar fate. Kevi Berger is the...
With the Elmo Fire near Polson winding down, we were contacted by a company called Perimeter Global Fire Safety Solutions that not only provides the bright red fire retardant dropped from the air, but has also developed a new residential use fire retardant that can act as a tool for fire prevention.
When it comes to talking about things being haunted, some folks simply don't believe in any of that. I am not one of those people, for I've seen a few things in my life that absolutely make me a believer in ghosts. In fact, I worked at a radio station...
You can say a lot of things about Missoula, one of those is it’s a good-sized city. Lot’s of room to roam about. In order to do that properly, you need good footwear, and you can tell a lot about someone living in Missoula by the shoes they wear.
Where will elderly people, handicapped folks, or busy mothers with small children go to have a friendly attendant fill their gas tanks after this weekend?. That’s a difficult question, because Gary Little, owner of Gary’s Service Station (not Gary’s Conoco, he was careful to tell us) is closing the only full-service gas and service station in Missoula after this weekend.
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
On August 13, 2022, at about 8:52 pm, a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a dispatch call regarding a moving violation near West Broadway and Orange Street for a motorized shopping cart driving the wrong way in traffic. The officer observed a male, later identified as 30-year-old Jackson Freund,...
On August 12, 2022, while on patrol duty at the Western Montana County Fair, Missoula Police Department officers were flagged by a complainant. The complainant advised there was a male sitting at a picnic table behind their booth being disorderly, yelling profanity, and making customers uncomfortable. Officers contacted the male...
This is the BIG ONE, folks. The brewfest we used to look forward to every year. Well, like many event's due to Covid, The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous had to be shelved.. that is until now. This is one of my favorite events. Montana has so many great brewers and...
On August 14, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy responded to a residence on Marie Drive for a report of the complainant’s son using drugs in his driveway. When the deputy arrived, he observed a car in a driveway with the driver’s door open. A male,...
Over $200,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered by Missoula County Sheriff’s Detectives, allegedly taken by two men taken into custody on August 3 after residents who were out of town reported a burglary via video at their home. We spoke to Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information...
As fall approaches and the University of Montana prepares for the new school year, Grizzly football fans are all wondering if there will be room for parking and tailgating at home football games. KGVO News spoke to Dave Kuntz, Director of Strategic Communications at UM who began the conversation by...
You probably won't need to tuck a measuring tape into one of the many pockets on your fly fishing vest. But you will want to be aware of a small closure that went into effect in the heart of Missoula that affects many of you Clark Fork River anglers. It looks like bull trout might be the primary reason.
