Las Vegas, NV

The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Bruins’ Trade for Tuukka Rask

Late in the 2005-06 season, former Boston Bruins president Harry Sinden decided to part ways with then general manager (GM) Mike O’Connell. The Bruins were well on their way to a last-place finish in the then Northeast Division and needed a shake-up. After firing O’Connell, Sinden handed the reigns for the rest of the season and the 2006 Entry Draft to assistant GM Jeff Gorton.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Former Maple Leafs Forward Nazem Kadri Plans to Bring Stanley Cup to Toronto

"I've done a lot of growing up in that city as well and there have been lots of supporters of mine there," Kadri said when speaking to reporters on Friday while vacationing in France. Kadri signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Flames on Thursday and won his first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams

The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
markerzone.com

THOUSANDS ATTEND NATHAN MACKINNON'S STANLEY CUP PARADE IN HALIFAX

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill of hockey content, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUINS' GM JIM RUTHERFORD EXPLAINS WHY HE LEFT PITTSBURGH

Former Pittsburgh Penguins general manager, Jim Rutherford, finally disclosed his decision to leave the organization back in January of 2021. At the time, Rutherford cited personal reasons behind his decision. Others speculated it may have been due to health concerns around COVID-19 or even a more sinister motive - his desire to trade one of either Evgeni Malkin or Kris Letang. Some reports suggested a falling out between Penguins president/ CEO at the time, David Morehouse, and Rutherford.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Person
Bruce Cassidy
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Smith, Krejci, Greenway

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Craig Smith is reportedly being shopped around. In other news, David Krejci spoke on whether or not the Bruce Cassidy firing had any impact on his decision to return on a one-year deal for the 2022-23 season. Last but not least, the Bruins announced days ago that they had invited J.D. Greenway to training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO).
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames Sign Nazem Kadri to 7-Year Deal

Big news in the NHL today as Nazem Kadri – the second biggest free agent forward this year behind only Johnny Gaudreau – has signed with the Calgary Flames. Following weeks of speculation, the recent Stanley Cup Champion has finally provided some clarity about his hockey future, shocking the hockey world by signing long-term with the very team who lost Gaudreau in free agency.
NHL
Dallas Sports Nation

Most Soul-Crushing Defeats in Dallas Stars History

The Dallas Stars are nearing 30 years in the city of Dallas. Throughout team history, there are some great memories covered in last week’s blog posts. This week we cover some of the not so great ones. Pain is an old friend to the defeats many Stars fans have endured. Several Game 7 Overtime losses fill Franchise history including this year. This week we take a look at the misery end of some soul-crushing losses.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Canadiens Don’t Have an NHL Starter to Replace Price Yet

The Montreal Canadiens fans were handed a huge blow this week when it was revealed that superstar goaltender Carey Price will not be playing this season and could need another knee surgery. The Habs should be alright this season with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault playing in the net, but after that Montreal could find themselves with a goaltending issue.
NHL
#Vegas Golden Knights
markerzone.com

MONTREAL CANADIENS SHOWING INTEREST IN ISLANDERS FORWARD

The Montreal Canadiens are apparently not done making moves this offseason, and the New York Islanders are one team they are looking at for a forward. According to Jimmy Murphy of Montreal Hockey Now, the Habs are showing interest in Anthony Beauvillier. The Islanders want to free up cap space in order to bring in Nazem Kadri, and Beauvillier could be the resulting casualty.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Coyotes, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, a rough translation of recent comments by David Pastrnak hints that the forward might not be leaning towards a long-term extension with the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, did Nazem Kadri’s deal make it easy for J.T. Miller to understand his value as a pending unrestricted free agent? Speaking of Kadri, how is it that the New York Islanders missed out on the forward in free agency? Finally, what is the latest on trade speculation surrounding defenseman Jakob Chychrun?
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames Trade Sean Monahan to Montreal

The Calgary Flames had a busy day. First, the team signed one of the top remaining free agents on the board in centre Nazem Kadri. Second, the Flames traded Sean Monahan and a conditional 2025 first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in order to fit Kadri’s contract under the salary cap. In return, the Flames are receiving future considerations.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Jan Mysak Ready to Make Leap to NHL

Jan Mysak has been well travelled in his hockey career since the Montreal Canadiens drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played professionally in his home nation of Czechia, then with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Hamilton Bulldogs, then returned to Czechia, then returned to Canada to join the Canadiens American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, then back to the OHL, and finally, internationally in several tournaments sprinkled in for good measure. Phew!
NHL
ESPN

Nashville to host NHL draft, NHL awards in June 2023

Nashville has been named host of the 2023 NHL draft and NHL awards, it was announced Thursday. The awards are set for June 26. Regular-season accolades will be doled out across a number of categories, including the Hart Trophy for most valuable player, Vezina Trophy for outstanding goaltender and Norris Trophy for outstanding defenseman.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Hockey Writers

Montreal Canadiens Must-Watch Games in 2022-23

The Montreal Canadiens open their regular season just under two months from now in October. How they progress with Martin St. Louis in his first full season as their head coach along with the vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will be key storylines fans will be paying attention to during the year. St. Louis, Gorton, and Hughes assumed their respective positions over the course of a turbulent 2021-22, a season after they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jack Hughes, NTDP, & Dan Hinote’s Stanley Cup Wisdom

Former USNTDP coach Dan Hinote continues sharing his expertise, helping LA Kings prospect Jack Hughes and company about his Stanley Cup win. For LA Kings prospect Jack Hughes, the experience of playing for the United States National Team Development Program was an invaluable one. That goes without saying. For Dan Hinote, though, his experience on the USNTDP coaching staff did not go without teaching Hughes and company some important lessons along the way.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Fans Still Stinging From the ‘No Goal’ Stanley Cup Final

Sports fans in Buffalo, New York suffered two crushing, devastating championship defeats in the 1990s, both of which can be summed up in two words. For the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, it was “Wide Right”, a term that has become synonymous with failure to come through in the clutch. But for the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, it’s “No Goal”, which has become synonymous with questionable rulings by the officials.
BUFFALO, NY

