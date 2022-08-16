ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Time Out New York

Grab an ice cream hand roll at Dominique Ansel this weekend

As usual, celebrity chef Dominique Ansel has come up with a culinary treat that is as visually beautiful as it is delicious. This weekend only, folks visiting the Dominique Ansel Workshop in Flatiron at 17 East 27th Street by Madison Avenue will get to order a trio of mochi ice cream temaki prepared in collaboration with the delectable West Village temaki restaurant Nami Nori. A match made in heaven, if you ask us.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Four Broadway stars are performing free pop-up concerts next week

Four Broadway stars will perform free pop-up concerts across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn next week in a series called Broadway Forever. Performers include 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud). Each 90-minute performance will also feature a surprise opening act from the local community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!

Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This kaleidoscopic new public art installation in Manhattan will literally brighten your day

If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to stand inside a kaleidoscope, this immersive new public art installation in Manhattan West offers some clues. Evoking an amusement park Tilt-A-Whirl with its shape and colors like a pack of Crayola crayons, the piece dazzles among the neighborhood’s glass skyscrapers. It beckons visitors to walk through the installation and think about the illusion and physicality of color and natural light in space.
MANHATTAN, NY
Time Out New York

The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel

New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You can now go glamping on the Brooklyn waterfront

Imagine watching the sun dip behind the Manhattan skyline, its golden light reflecting off the placid East River and the sound of water gently lapping against the rocky shore—it’s your front yard at the new NYC Glamping grounds. NYC Glamping is offering stays in converted shipping containers that...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

New York City’s only Trader Joe’s Wine Store has closed

A major Manhattan landmark has closed up shop. Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, located at 138 E 14th St. just below Union Square, permanently shut its doors on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of an era for budget booze shoppers. The next door Trader Joe’s grocery store is still very much open for business, with the typical store-long line of NYU students, summer interns and commuters grabbing dark chocolate peanut butter cups and bags of frozen cauliflower gnocchi while they multitask crossing off their shopping lists while inching closer to the very distant registers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

