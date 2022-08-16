Read full article on original website
Grab an ice cream hand roll at Dominique Ansel this weekend
As usual, celebrity chef Dominique Ansel has come up with a culinary treat that is as visually beautiful as it is delicious. This weekend only, folks visiting the Dominique Ansel Workshop in Flatiron at 17 East 27th Street by Madison Avenue will get to order a trio of mochi ice cream temaki prepared in collaboration with the delectable West Village temaki restaurant Nami Nori. A match made in heaven, if you ask us.
See inside this artful new Brooklyn hotel that features an art gallery and garden retreat
Before you even check-in, art will greet you when you step foot inside this plush new hotel in Brooklyn. The ground floor of Penny Williamsburg, which debuted with a soft opening yesterday, showcases the work of under-recognized artists and supports the local arts community. The hotel also features an in-room...
Four Broadway stars are performing free pop-up concerts next week
Four Broadway stars will perform free pop-up concerts across Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn next week in a series called Broadway Forever. Performers include 2022 Tony Award Nominee Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress, Mr. Saturday Night), 2022 Tony Award Winner Matt Doyle (Company, Spring Awakening), Ashley de la Rosa (Hamilton, Mean Girls, Rent) and Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain’t Too Proud). Each 90-minute performance will also feature a surprise opening act from the local community.
Play Jenga, croquet, and ping pong on the tarmac at TWA Hotel’s new summer camp
Forget the tents, this summer camp is held in the shadow of a midcentury masterpiece. The iconic TWA Hotel at JFK Airport, which recently added bumper cars and a roller skating rink, announced today that it’s taking summer fun to the next level with Camp TWA. Camp TWA promises some good old-fashioned fun with classic games.
These photos of squirrels sprawled out all over NYC will make you smile
If you've taken a walk across one of NYC's parks in the past weeks, you might have noticed squirrels sprawled out on the floor, quite literally lying face down with their limbs outstretched and looking pretty odd. Worry not, though!. According to the New York City Department of Parks and...
McNally Jackson is opening in Rockefeller Center!
Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth ever location in New York, this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn...
Get chauffeured in a golf cart at this 10-course dining event in Brooklyn
Ten of New York’s hottest restaurants—including several on our best restaurants list—are teaming up for a new, two-night drive-thru tasting event in Brooklyn next month featuring golf cart chauffeurs and a 10-course tasting menu under the stars. Dishes at The Resy Drive-Thru New York event include Bonnie’s...
A massive weed museum is opening in Soho this fall
We're surprised it took this long: a museum about all things weed is officially in the works, courtesy of former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey, who just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in SoHo, according to The Real Deal. The outlet reports that the...
This smoky, boozy ice cream will make you feel like you’re in your favorite dive bar
Imagine your favorite dive bar with its smoky air, dim lighting and cold beer on tap. Now think of your favorite ice cream with its creamy, cold, refreshing taste. And now imagine if they combined…yes, seriously. New York City’s Tipsy Scoop and Miller High Life teamed up to create...
Broadway Week is back with amazing two-for-one ticket deals this fall
We're delighted to report that after a really long three-year hiatus, Broadway Week is back with two-for-one tickets this fall. The program has been running twice a year since it first debuted over a decade ago but, given the COVID-19 pandemic and the extensive shutdown of the district, the fall iteration of the project had been put on hold for the past three years.
Serafina just debuted a new express fast-casual concept at three different locations
Back in March, popular Italian eatery Serafina opened a new European-style cafe at 58th Street and Seventh Avenue to much fanfare. Fast-forward a few months and the restaurant group announced the launch of Serafina Express, an elevated fast-casual concept that seeks to "meet the needs of busy New Yorkers," according to an official press release.
There are 28 new free library boxes around NY community gardens now
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to expand book access and build community by installing actual library boxes across the world, where people can take a title and leave one in there. The New York Restoration Project (NYRP), yet another nonprofit organization, this one seeking to...
This kaleidoscopic new public art installation in Manhattan will literally brighten your day
If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to stand inside a kaleidoscope, this immersive new public art installation in Manhattan West offers some clues. Evoking an amusement park Tilt-A-Whirl with its shape and colors like a pack of Crayola crayons, the piece dazzles among the neighborhood’s glass skyscrapers. It beckons visitors to walk through the installation and think about the illusion and physicality of color and natural light in space.
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in downtown Manhattan is sadly closing
All brick-and-mortar closings tug at the heartstrings, but this one's particularly sad: NBC New York reports that the 9/11 Tribute Museum at 92 Greenwich Street by Rector Street in Tribeca will be closing for good tomorrow. The museum, which opened back in 2006, cited pandemic-related financial difficulties and a sharp...
The author of “Cult Classic” dishes on her deeply New York novel
New York is very much not dead, but it is indeed a ghost town. The city is steeped in history, and if you’ve lived here long enough, it’s probably rare you walk a few blocks and don’t reflect on which banks used to be cool bars and which buildings you used to visit your ex at and which corner—well, you get it. It’s a city of infinite possibility and stacked memories, a place where, at any time, you can be struck with a powerful reminiscence and equally as likely run into someone completely random and out of context.
You can grab a vegan Choco Taco in NYC this weekend only
A couple of weeks ago, Klondike made headlines when it announced that it was going to discontinue the ice cream truck staple Choco Taco. As predicted, essays bemoaning the death of the delicacy were followed by local businesses around the city vowing to produce their own version of the treat.
You can now go glamping on the Brooklyn waterfront
Imagine watching the sun dip behind the Manhattan skyline, its golden light reflecting off the placid East River and the sound of water gently lapping against the rocky shore—it’s your front yard at the new NYC Glamping grounds. NYC Glamping is offering stays in converted shipping containers that...
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
Solange Knowles is composing a score for the New York City Ballet
Solange Knowles will compose her first score for a ballet company and it’s set to debut with the New York City Ballet this fall. It’ll be only the second time a Black woman has created a score for the ballet. The score, which will be choreographed by Gianna...
New York City’s only Trader Joe’s Wine Store has closed
A major Manhattan landmark has closed up shop. Trader Joe’s Wine Shop, located at 138 E 14th St. just below Union Square, permanently shut its doors on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of an era for budget booze shoppers. The next door Trader Joe’s grocery store is still very much open for business, with the typical store-long line of NYU students, summer interns and commuters grabbing dark chocolate peanut butter cups and bags of frozen cauliflower gnocchi while they multitask crossing off their shopping lists while inching closer to the very distant registers.
