WVNews
West Virginia International Yeager Airport looks to the future with current projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport recently received federal grant funding that will allow it to pursue adding flights to two of the nation’s largest airports, according to Airport Director and CEO Nick Keller. Yeager was awarded a Department of Transportation Small Community Air...
WVNews
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
WVNews
Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
WVNews
West Virginia's new education leaders face daunting task: Improving test scores
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New leadership at the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education take over at a time when state public school students continue to lag in standardized test scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New state School Superintendent David Roach and Board of...
WVNews
Ohio man arrested on drug charges after highway stop in Gallia County leads to discovery of fentanyl
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio's drug interdiction efforts continue to net results in Gallia County, as the State Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday night after a traffic stop on U.S. 35. Vandonte Duncan, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony, and taken...
WVNews
Health officials are right to plan ahead
State health care officials are watching changes in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations carefully, and have decided it might be time to prepare for another challenge to the hospitals and health care systems that haven’t quite caught their breath from the last round. On Aug. 22, the West Virginia...
WVNews
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce...
WVNews
Inflation Reduction Act could incentivize more clean power generation in West Virginia
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law, could help pave the way for a more diverse energy-generation landscape in West Virginia, some experts are saying. The wide-ranging bill, crafted through negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and...
WVNews
2022 Liberty Mountaineers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Following a 4-6 year in 2021, it’s back to basics for the Libe…
WVNews
There's no place like home
On a trip to and from an Atlantic beach vacation earlier this summer, the most beautiful thing I saw was the view from the fifth-floor observation deck at Pipestem Resort. Pipestem seemed like a nice option to get away from the crush of motor vehicle traffic that was causing one interstate snag after another. It got to the point of ditching the interstate and taking back roads; maybe it was slower, but it cut out the constant stopping and starting, and allowed for the windows to be open without having to eat a bunch of exhaust and loud vehicle noises.
WVNews
Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain
HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
WVNews
For Republican governors, all economic success is local
WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show inflation...
