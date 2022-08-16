ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

WVNews

West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey

HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Health officials are right to plan ahead

State health care officials are watching changes in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations carefully, and have decided it might be time to prepare for another challenge to the hospitals and health care systems that haven’t quite caught their breath from the last round. On Aug. 22, the West Virginia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNews

Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WVNews

There's no place like home

On a trip to and from an Atlantic beach vacation earlier this summer, the most beautiful thing I saw was the view from the fifth-floor observation deck at Pipestem Resort. Pipestem seemed like a nice option to get away from the crush of motor vehicle traffic that was causing one interstate snag after another. It got to the point of ditching the interstate and taking back roads; maybe it was slower, but it cut out the constant stopping and starting, and allowed for the windows to be open without having to eat a bunch of exhaust and loud vehicle noises.
PIPESTEM, WV
WVNews

Hawaii seeks end to strife over astronomy on sacred mountain

HONOLULU (AP) — For more than 50 years, telescopes and the needs of astronomers have dominated the summit of Mauna Kea, a mountain sacred to Native Hawaiians that's also one of the finest places in the world to study the night sky. That’s now changing with a new state...
HAWAII STATE
WVNews

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, often knocks President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession — a standard GOP argument going into the November elections. But inflation is even worse in major Texas cities than across the nation as a whole. Government figures show inflation...
TEXAS STATE

