WINKNEWS.com
Bridge installation brings Margaritaville Beach Resort closer to completion
A pedestrian bridge for the upcoming Margaritaville Beach Resort was installed late Thursday night, bringing the much-anticipated attraction in Fort Myers Beach closer to completion, but mixed feelings remain about the resort. The Margaritaville Resort is expected to bring more people to Fort Myers Beach, which means more traffic. The...
businessobserverfl.com
Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
WINKNEWS.com
Vacation resort coming Burnt Store Rd in Cape Coral
The proposed development of the Lake Shadroe vacation resort is coming to Cape Coral. The resort would be at 218 Burnt Store Road, next to the Burnt Store Tavern boat ramp. If approved here is what the community should expect. White Stone Development wants to build the Lake Shadroe resort...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
A new type of rental community broke ground off Alico Road, east of Interstate 75, near the heart of Southwest Florida’s epicenter for growth. The Villas of Gulf Coast’s horizontal multifamily concept is a relatively new type of housing concept for the region. Essentially, it’s standalone apartment units with each having its own small backyard. Those, like the units, range in size depending on the number of bedrooms. Backyards start at 300 square feet, and rental units will range from one to three bedrooms, from about 750 to 1,300 square feet.
Crews install new bridge for Margaritaville Resort
Part of Estero Boulevard in Fort Myers Beach was shut down until early Friday morning to make room for a new pedestrian bridge at the incoming Margaritaville Resort.
travelawaits.com
5 Fabulous Restaurants To Try In Longboat Key, Florida
Known for its fabulous, upscale dining, Longboat Key has more than its share of good restaurants to try. The food scene in Longboat Key focuses on fresh seafood and outdoor dining. It seems almost everywhere has dining available on a deck or patio to take advantage of the tropical weather.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Suncoast Aluminum Furniture facility sells for $5.9 million
Indian Creek Ranch purchased a fully-leased 55,000-square-foot leased industrial complex at 6293-6295-6297 Thomas Road in Fort Myers from Suncoast Aluminum Furniture for $5.9 million. Jim McMenamy with RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represented the buyer, and Maddie Sawatzky with Colliers International represented the seller.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Iowa company leasing 20,000 square feet at former Gartner space
Kingland Systems LLC leased 19,989 square feet of office space at 12600 Commerce Lakes Drive in Fort Myers from Gartner Inc. Randal Mercer of CRE Consultants represented the lessee, and Andy May, Nina Fishman, Gary Tasman and Gretchen Smith of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the lessor. Kingland Systems Corp., headquartered in Iowa, provides technology, enterprise software and outsourcing services for the financial sectors including financial services, securities, entities and data management, trade processing and regulatory compliance solutions.
gulfshorebusiness.com
DiVosta begins construction of resort center at BeachWalk by Manasota Key
DiVosta began construction of BeachWalk by Manasota Key Resort Center, the lakefront amenity center and social gathering hub that will offer a full complement of sports courts, a Capri Club fitness center, tropical resort pool, waterfront restaurant and poolside bar. BeachWalk in Englewood is planned for 1,500 homes. The lake view Waterline restaurant and adjoining outdoor High Tide Bar & Grill will provide casual dining and happy hour cocktails. The separate 11,500-square-foot Capri Club will be the destination for wellness and community with a fitness center. The Resort Center’s sports complex offers 10 pickleball courts, six bocce ball courts and five tennis courts with adjacent parking and shade structures.
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
WINKNEWS.com
Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral
Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen celebrates ribbon cutting on Sanibel
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated the ribbon cutting of Tutti Pazzi Italian Kitchen on Wednesday at 1200 Periwinkle Way, following the end of the restaurant’s first season of operation. Owners Pasquale and Leanna Russo and Jeramie and Debra Campana evolved the former Matzaluna Italian Kitchen during a six-month planning phase and seven-week renovation that included the installation of a special dough mixer imported from Italy and other new equipment, new reclaimed-wood tables and reupholstered seating and new lighting throughout the dining area. The restaurant also has event space for special occasions and functions. Specialties include pizza classico baked in a wood-fired oven, pasta, seafood and house-made desserts paired with Italian-themed specialty cocktails and an extensive wine and beer list designed by the team.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
businessobserverfl.com
Sanibel Island restaurant starts anew after fire
Burnt to a crisp really isn’t a phrase you want to hear in any restaurant situation, but especially when it comes to a kitchen fire. Unfortunately, that’s the situation The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel Island finds itself in after an after-hours kitchen fire erupted Aug. 6. The restaurant, known, according to a statement, for its "American-style food and fun, offering over 300 menu items," has been closed since.
businessobserverfl.com
$120 million apartment project coming to Cape Coral
Cape Coral is getting 412 more apartments. A West Palm Beach real estate investment and development firm has bought 26 acres at Tierra De Paz Loop and plans to build a complex, Siesta Lake, on the site. Construction on the $120 million project is expected to begin later this year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Punta Gorda 10-acre parcel sells for $1.5 million
Lane Valente Industries Inc. purchased a 10-acre parcel in Enterprise Charlotte Airport Park in Punta Gorda for $1,539,846. John Wilson from RE/MAX Realty Group Commercial Division represente the buyer and seller.
pasconewsonline.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Coral metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral
In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents upset with rising utility bills
A community is outraged over their rising utility bills, and one man is petitioning against a local electric company. So far, the petition has more than 1,000 signatures and continues to grow. Families all across Cape Coral are struggling, and the petition proves that many can’t handle the increase.
WINKNEWS.com
Hot with a chance of storms Saturday; Tropics busy
The Weather Authority expects typical August weather for your weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid-90s, and a chance of storms in the afternoon. Saturday will start off nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. By the afternoon hours, temperatures...
