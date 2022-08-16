While martial rule was declared in Phenix City and Russell County on July 22, 1954, a little over a month following the assassination of Alabama Attorney General-elect Albert L. Patterson, state officials moved in to begin investigation of the horrific event, and other alleged criminal activity, almost immediately. Because of that rapid action, in less than two months, a grand jury was in place, and 2,500 subpoenas to be served on witnesses were prepared and delivered. The clean up of the city and county was well underway. The subpoenas were delivered in less than 24 hours by 20 National Guardsmen and Alabama highway patrolmen.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO