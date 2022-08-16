Read full article on original website
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30. For more information click here.
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
WTVM
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
WTVM
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
WTVM
Odds of rain pretty high Thursday and/or Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be highest Thursday and Friday before gradually settling into a more typical pattern of hit-or-miss storms toward the weekend or early next week. The focus for rain, and it will be persistent at times, through most of Thursday afternoon will likely be south...
Police: Suspect in ‘seemingly random’ shootings on I-85 had 2,000 rounds of ammo
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Police who arrested a gunman with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was...
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
Driver crashes into Opelika High building during police chase
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A police chase in Opelika ended with the driver crashing into the concession stand and bathrooms at Opelika High School track facility. We are waiting to hear back from Opelika police on what charges the driver faces in the Friday night chase and crash. There are no reported injuries. Meanwhile, a gaping […]
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge John Martin dismissed charges Wednesday against the […]
GBI responds to backlog in autopsies directly affecting Muscogee County
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus has seen an uptick in violent crime over the last few weeks including several deadly shootings. Closure and justice for the victims is a long process made even longer by delays at the state crime lab in Atlanta. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan describes the recent timeline he has seen […]
WTVM
Mother of 4-month-old Columbus homicide victim speaks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus mother spoke out after losing her 4-month-old baby to Shaken Baby Syndrome. Caroline Keller issued a statement about her son, Jamason, saying,
Opelika-Auburn News
Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika
After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
WTVM
Columbus Technical College offers tuition-free classes, textbooks
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We are happy to work with the state of Georgia and with our technical college systems of Georgia partners to make those opportunities available to students here,” says Denise Wells, Columbus Tech’s Director of Public Relations, “There are I think now over 80 courses that fall under that parameter that will allow students to attend essentially tuition-free.”
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Record 2,500 subpoenas served on witnesses during Phenix City Clean-up
While martial rule was declared in Phenix City and Russell County on July 22, 1954, a little over a month following the assassination of Alabama Attorney General-elect Albert L. Patterson, state officials moved in to begin investigation of the horrific event, and other alleged criminal activity, almost immediately. Because of that rapid action, in less than two months, a grand jury was in place, and 2,500 subpoenas to be served on witnesses were prepared and delivered. The clean up of the city and county was well underway. The subpoenas were delivered in less than 24 hours by 20 National Guardsmen and Alabama highway patrolmen.
Columbus: 19-year-old dies after shooting on Eddy Dr.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man has died after a shooting on 26 Eddy Drive left him on life support overnight, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Keith Johnson, 19, sustained a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 15. Coroner Bryan says that Johnson was pronounced deceased today by a Piedmont Columbus Regional […]
thecitymenus.com
Construction near Granger Section of The Thread
Construction will begin TODAY Wednesday, August 17th near The Thread and the LaGrange High School softball field to fix an eroded storm water pipe. The work involves lining a failed corrugated storm water line that runs from behind the Granger Softball concession stand through the LHS band field and up towards North Greenwood Street toward LaGrange High School. This work should not disrupt any activity on softball or baseball fields.
A deep dive into weather related deaths over the last decade
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last year 797 people lost their lives to a weather related incident nationally, while the 10-year average stands at 520. Earlier this month, five servicemen from Fort Benning where injured when part of a tree fell on them in the mountains of north Georgia while two of those men succumbed to […]
