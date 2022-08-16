Read full article on original website
FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately
The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
ADDitude
Study: Managing Impulsive Behavior in Teens May Help Prevent Antisocial Personality Disorder, Alcohol Abuse
Targeting and addressing impulsive behavior in early adolescence may help to prevent the development of antisocial personality disorder (APD) and alcohol use disorders (AUD), according to an article published in the Journal of Adolescent Mental Health. However, interventions for impulsivity after age 13 or 14 may not stop the cascade of problem behaviors developing into APD and AUD1.
