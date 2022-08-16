ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Chance Of Showers Expected Across The State As Temperatures Cool Down

Temperatures are expected to cool down as rain and storms move through parts of Oklahoma Saturday evening. Highs will stick in the mid 90s for most of the afternoon Saturday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible in the northeastern parts of the state Saturday night into Sunday morning.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

New Jersey Bar Hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ For Dogs

A bar on a New Jersey beach is giving dogs time to cool down and mingle with others. The bar Wonder Bar calls it "Yappy Hour," and dogs are able to play in the sand, jump from pool to pool and drink from sprinklers. From 3 to 6.p.m. three days...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy