News On 6
OSDH: 9,718 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 147 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
One hundred forty-seven virus-related deaths and 9,718 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Aug. 11, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,150,203 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The...
News On 6
Woman Killed in Cotton County Crash
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Texas woman died early Thursday morning after a crash in Cotton County, south of Lawton. Troopers said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza veered off the road and hit a concrete storm drain. An initial report from the highway patrol determined Espinoza was not wearing a seatbelt. OHP...
News On 6
Chance Of Showers Expected Across The State As Temperatures Cool Down
Temperatures are expected to cool down as rain and storms move through parts of Oklahoma Saturday evening. Highs will stick in the mid 90s for most of the afternoon Saturday. Some strong to severe storms will be possible in the northeastern parts of the state Saturday night into Sunday morning.
News On 6
Poll: Jolley Closes Gap With Russ In Race To Win Republican Treasurer Nomination
The race to win the Republican nomination for state treasurer in Oklahoma is a toss-up, according to a poll released Friday afternoon. Clark Jolley holds a 33.2 percent to 32.5 percent lead over Todd Russ in an exclusive News 9 / News On 6 poll. Poll analyst Kyle Loveless said...
News On 6
New Jersey Bar Hosts ‘Yappy Hour’ For Dogs
A bar on a New Jersey beach is giving dogs time to cool down and mingle with others. The bar Wonder Bar calls it "Yappy Hour," and dogs are able to play in the sand, jump from pool to pool and drink from sprinklers. From 3 to 6.p.m. three days...
