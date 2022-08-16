Read full article on original website
2 BPD officers hurt in crash during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said. According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD: 2 officers injured after crashing into tree during pursuit
Two Bakersfield Police officers were injured Saturday after crashing into a tree during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. The Bakersfield Fire and Kern County fire departments had to extricate the officer from the driver's seat of the patrol car because he was pinned in and the car had extensive damage, according to a BPD news release.
yourcentralvalley.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crashing car into train: CHP
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( )- A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after their vehicle crashed into a stationary train early Saturday morning. Officers with the Visalia-area CHP say they began receiving 9-1-1 calls just after 2 a.m. of a collision in a rural area just outside of the city of Dinuba.
BPD asks for help to locate 2 auto theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people regarding a car theft that happened on Aug. 9, according to the department. The victim’s car was allegedly stolen on Kelvin Grove and found unoccupied in Oildale the next day, according to the department. One of the persons […]
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash involving train near Dinuba, deputies say
A man has died and a woman is in the hospital after their car crashed into a train near Dinuba.
BPD searching for a residential burglary suspect
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a residential burglary, according to the department. The department said the incident happened on Aug. 2 at about 4 a.m. in Northeast Bakersfield on Miner Street near Union Avenue and Columbus Street. The suspect is described […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man has been arrested for aggravated assault while trying to break into a home, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Martiniano Jimenez attempted to break into a house in the 5700 block of Aquamarine Peak Way, early in the morning on August 15. Police...
KMPH.com
SCAM ALERT: Phony caller posing as Tulare County Sheriff's Office
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A phony caller is going around posing to be with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. According to a person who says they received a call from someone identifying themselves as Lieutenant Camacho and requesting money. The red flag that alert the victim of the...
Man dies after shot multiple times at Tulare gas station, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Tulare, according to Tulare Police officers. Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to a gas station on Bardsley Avenue near Highway 99 after people called and said a man was shot multiple times. When officers arrived they say the man was unresponsive. Officers […]
Woman arrested with .458 BAC gets jail, 5 years of probation for injury crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Oct. 28, Susan Edmondson was on her way to check on her recently widowed mother when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an intoxicated motorist smashed into her vehicle. “It was sudden, it was unexpected, it was loud, it was metal crushing metal,” Edmondson, 53, said in a victim impact statement […]
Arrests in series of armed robberies across Tulare County, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects in a series of armed robberies in Tulare County that occurred between June and July have been arrested, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says. On June 21st, deputies say robberies were reported within an hour and a half at Lindsay Food Mart and the Ducor Handy Market. The […]
Man armed with rock in officer-involved shooting pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say attempted to break into a southwest Bakersfield home and was shot at after approaching an officer while armed with a rock has pleaded not guilty to three felony charges. Martiano Jimenez on Wednesday entered not guilty pleas to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace […]
Bakersfield Now
Woman killed on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Early Friday morning a woman was killed while crossing the road, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said that she was crossing the road at California Avenue and L Street when she was not supposed to cross. A driver hit her with their vehicle...
DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
$16K reward offered for information on Bakersfield 3 member’s disappearance
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The county’s Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $16,000 for information that will solve the disappearance of “Bakersfield 3” member Baylee Despot. Reported missing in April 2018, Despot has not been found despite “exhaustive efforts” by sheriff’s and police investigators, police said in a news release. She’s described […]
delanonow.com
Delano Police Department Encourages Community to Choose a Sober Way to Travel Delano
Delano Police Department Encourages Community to Choose a Sober Way to Travel. As the summer travel season wraps up, the Delano Police Department reminds drivers to be responsible and never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “Whether traveling locally or taking a longer road trip to see friends...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County man gets 10 years for marijuana grow in Sequoia National Forest
A Kern County man received a 10-year sentence for his role in an illegal marijuana grow that was found in the Sequoia National Forest in 2019. Marino Cruz Diaz, 24, of Taft, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Thurston to 10 years in prison for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land, according to a Department of Justice news release.
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
KMJ
Driver Killed After Valley Freight Train Slams into Big Rig
(KMJ) – Kingsburg Police say the driver of a semi-truck is dead after a southbound train slams into his big rig Thursday night. Investigators say around 7 p.m., witnesses say the truck’s driver (who has yet to be identified) tried to drive across the tracks at Sierra and Simpson, near Highway 99, as the crossing arms were lowering. That’s when the freight train slammed into the truck, setting off an explosion.
