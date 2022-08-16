ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Man Runs From Missoula Police, Gets Caught With Meth on Him

On August 16, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling southbound near the Scott Street Bridge. The vehicle would slow randomly in the roadway despite there being no obstructions and then turn without using a signal. The vehicle eventually turned onto Bulwer Street, which is closed to traffic.
Missoula Police Search for Missing Woman

On August 12, 2022, the Missoula Police Department sent out a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory alert for Candice Ritzie. Candice is a 45-year-old black female. She is 6 foot, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. Candice also sometimes wears glasses.
Man Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Gas Explosion in Lolo

One man is in St. Patrick Hospital with severe burns over half his body after a gas explosion that occurred in Lolo late Monday night. Mike Bowman, Battalion Chief with Missoula Rural Fire reported that crews were dispatched to a residence on Manor Boulevard near Lolo for a crawl space on fire with one person still trapped inside.
New Improvements to Missoula’s Caras Park

If you haven’t been to Caras Park in downtown Missoula recently, you’ll find the area greatly changed and improved. We spoke to Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula partnership about the newest improvements to Caras Park. “We are in the process of completing our Phase One...
