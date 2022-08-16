Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
DOH-Lee County issues health alert for mosquito-borne illness
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is issuing an alert for an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity. According to a news release, sentinel chickens in Lee County have tested positive for West Nile Virus infection. The risk of transmission to humans has also increased, DOH-Lee said. No human...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida law lets veterans teach without degrees, not their spouses
CLAIM: A Florida law allowing military veterans without a bachelor’s degree to teach in Florida also extends to their spouses. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a bill making veterans without a bachelor’s degree eligible to receive a temporary five-year teaching certificate. However, that privilege does not extend to family members or spouses, according to the Florida Department of Education and an aide to the state senator who introduced the bill.
WINKNEWS.com
Crist Pitches His Chances of Beating DeSantis
On a muggy afternoon about an hour’s drive from the state Capitol, roughly three-dozen supporters fought off the heat and insects as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made his pitch this week before Tuesday’s primary election. Crist, a St. Petersburg congressman, squeezed in the visit to Madison County...
WINKNEWS.com
Frog Watch keeps an eye on SWFL’s frog population
Frogs symbolize fertility in ancient Egypt, Luck in Japan and in some Native American cultures, the frog symbolizes rain. But in Southwest Florida, they’re all about water quality. Heidi Randall is a first-time frog watcher. And the croaking creatures already love her. “So frogs are an indicator species. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
TalkingPoints: One-on-one with Lee County Court Judge Archie B. Hayward, running for reelection
Lee County Court Judge Archie B. Hayward is back on the ballot for the third time. Hayward is running against prosecutor Lindsay Scott Garza in hopes of keeping his seat. Election day is Tuesday and early voting ends at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Lee, Collier and Hendry Counties. Charlotte County early voting ends at 7 p.m. on Sunday.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 9-year-old boy found with the help of a bloodhound
Lee County Sheriff’s Office found a missing and endangered child with the help of a bloodhound named Mercy on August 13. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies were called out to a home on Chancellor Street for reports of a missing 9-year-old boy with medical issues.
WINKNEWS.com
Safety improvements where hit-and-run occurred in Lee County
Making a dangerous Lee County bus stop safer during darker hours after two teens got injured after a hit-and-run on Thursday. At 6 a.m. the sunshine is a bit lackluster, and to make matters worse there are no street lights around the pick-up area. Lee County has a plan to...
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity, FGCU softball team raise walls of future home for family
Habitat for Humanity and the Florida Gulf Coast University softball team came together on Saturday morning to help one family get closer to having a home. The team volunteered its time to help raise the walls of the future Harlem Heights home of a mother and daughter who have been living in overcrowded conditions.
RELATED PEOPLE
WINKNEWS.com
17-year-old accused of striking 2 teens with car faces judge
A 17-year-old girl who was arrested after hitting two students waiting for their bus at a stop was given home detention on Saturday morning. The girl, who WINK News is not naming, told her dad she panicked and drove away after striking 16-year-olds Nancy and Daniel Bernardo near the Orange River Boulevard and Lorriane Drive intersection in Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Student threat against Charlotte High School unfounded, according to CCSO
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Thursday evening to assist with the investigation into a threat that was made by a student that attends Charlotte High School in Punta Gorda. CCSO detectives made contact with the student and his family at their Punta Gorda home. CCSO said the...
WINKNEWS.com
Darden plans 4 new restaurants in Collier, Lee counties
In this Gulfshore Business report, foodies listen up, a popular restaurant company is expanding its footprint in Southwest Florida. You may or may not know the name Darden, but chances are you’ve eaten at one of the company’s restaurants. A Longhorn Steakhouse, still under construction in Cape Coral,...
WINKNEWS.com
FMPD Chief Derrick Diggs temporarily steps aside, citing personal matters
Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs announced he is temporarily stepping aside and appointing a new acting chief due to personal matters. “To quell any recent rumors, I will confirm that Tam handling some important personal matters at this time. During my brief absence from the department, I have assigned Deputy Chief Randall Pepitone as Acting Chief of Police. He temporarily steps in with decades of law enforcement experience and continues the vision and direction we have maintained for the last 6 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Rental community Villas of Gulf Coast breaks ground off Alico Road
In this Gulfshore Business report, one developer is thinking outside the box, creating a new concept when it comes to housing. There’s a new type of living on the horizon, and like the horizon, you should be thinking horizontally. The Villas of Gulf Coast is planned to be built...
WINKNEWS.com
Over 21% of Southwest Florida rentals are vacant
A new study from Help Advisor says the rental vacancy rate in the Fort Myers area is 21.2%. That’s the highest percentage of any city in the nation and it’s not a good thing if you’re a landlord. This means for projects that are under construction right...
WINKNEWS.com
New details in arrest of a Charlotte County teacher accused of hiding missing teen
There are new details about the events that led Charlotte County sheriff’s deputies to arrest a Charlotte County English teacher for hiding a missing teen. According to a report from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, The teen left home on August 12 after an argument about him stealing $100. The person who reported the teen missing said he did not take his phone, medication, or bank card and had not been to school that day.
WINKNEWS.com
Above-average heat, scattered storms return; Danielle possible in the Gulf
High temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s across Southwest Florida. Partly cloudy skies and high humidity will stick with us all day long. Additionally, everyone can expect triple-digit “feels like” temperatures during peak heating. Boaters will find superb conditions on the water, with 1- to 2-foot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Collier deputies investigating stranger danger incident at bus stop
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a man who approached a student at a bus stop on Tuesday. The student was at her bus stop on Isles of Capri at around 7 a.m. when the man pulled up in a vehicle and told the girl her mother asked him to pick her up and take her to school.
WINKNEWS.com
Fishermen capture video of great white shark prowling Florida Keys
KEY WEST (CBS Miami) A pair of Florida Keys fishermen got up close and personal with a great white, capturing a “breathtaking” video of the massive shark. Don Gates and Angie Gonder, who tag fish for the Dolphin Research Program, were out fishing Monday afternoon. Gates says they...
WINKNEWS.com
New eye in the sky downtown Fort Myers begins Friday
There are measures keeping people safe in downtown Fort Myers, but one of the big changes begins Friday. Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s mobile surveillance center is in place to pinpoint trouble and crime happening in the area. Thursday night at Celsius nightclub on Main Street, Fort Myers police...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples Fire-Rescue Department giving child car seat inspections
The City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Friday afternoon, where nationally certified technicians will be available to help you properly install your car seat. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 835 8th Ave....
Comments / 0