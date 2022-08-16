Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
wrestlinginc.com
Bron Breakker Seems To Confirm He Is In Relationship With Top Female WWE NXT Star
Bron Breakker appears to have more invested in "NXT" than just being the brand's champion. Breakker recently shared a photo on Instagram with him and fellow "NXT" star Cora Jade posing closely together side-by-side. The only context that Breakker offered was a "W" in the caption, likely meaning he feels he is winning and is in a relationship with Jade. Jade seemed to confirm the relationship by putting a heart emoji in the comments. Fellow colleagues celebrated the news as AEW's Anna Jay shared a heart emoji and WWE's Otis added "Ohhh YEAAA, drop down, duck the line baby."
wrestlinginc.com
Possible Reason The Usos Weren't On WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline was a family of one on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," possibly because of Canada's policies toward DUIs. Roman Reigns was without his trusty backup in Montreal. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso weren't backstage with their Tribal Chief, and they didn't accompany him to the ring to address number one contender Drew McIntyre, with a stagehand doing their normal job of handing Reigns his microphone. "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn suggested in a backstage segment that the Usos had "trouble at the border," and according to the United States Customs & Border Patrol website, it seems likely that trouble has something to do with Jimmy Uso's multiple arrests for driving under the influence.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On WWE's Decision To Rebrand NXT UK
As noted earlier, "WWE NXT UK" is receiving a massive overhaul in 2023 and will subsequently be deemed "WWE NXT Europe." Excitement is already building for a re-working of the promotion that shaped main roster stars like Gunther, Butch, Rhea Ripley, and Dakota Kai. "We've developed a lot of people since [the beginning], a lot of them going to the main roster," Shawn Michaels, WWE's Vice President of Talent Development Creative, told Metro News. "I feel like we did a fantastic job with that. But now it is time to grow it internationally, and that's what NXT Europe is planning to do in 2023."
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Confronts Sami Zayn After WWE SmackDown In Montreal
Last night, "WWE SmackDown" star Sami Zayn took part in the Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender's match. The contest was ultimately won by Sheamus, but it wouldn't be the last the Montreal crowd saw of Zayn, as the hometown hero appeared in the main event segment to take a Claymore kick from Drew McIntyre, his second in as many weeks. Zayn was attempting to come to the aid of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the show went off the air with McIntyre standing tall.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Blasts CM Punk For Insulting Him On AEW Dynamite
As fans have likely figured out by now, there is no love lost between AEW stars CM Punk and Eddie Kingston. That was made apparent last night, when Punk insulted Kingston during the opening moments of "AEW Dynamite." Punk claimed Kingston was the third best Eddie he had been in the ring with, behind Eddie Guerrero and "Fast" Eddie Vegas, and the second best Kingston he had shared a locker room with, behind Punk's former tag partner and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.
wrestlinginc.com
'Papa H' Allows WWE Star To Start Streaming On Twitch Again
In 2020, WWE issued a directive to their talent that they could no longer engage with third-party platforms. One of those third parties was the popular revenue-generating streaming site Twitch, which a number of WWE stars used to regularly stream and interact with fans. Not long after the directive was given, word spread the company would be taking control of talents Twitch accounts. After this move was implemented, streams by WWE talent on the site appeared to dwindle. Nevertheless, with change ongoing behind the scenes in the organization following Vince McMahon's retirement, a current WWE superstar has reappeared on the platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
In the professional wrestling business, in a lot of ways, a wrestler is only as good as their opponent. Charlotte Flair seems to understand this well. Appearing on the latest episode of "The Broken Skull Sessions," the former champion was asked by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin about the situation surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi. Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE back on May 16, relinquishing their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the process. Charlotte was wary to comment on the duo walking out, noting that she hasn't been back to WWE since Backlash on May 8, and also saying that she knows "what its like to jump on social media and read these headlines that are so far from the truth."
wrestlinginc.com
Britt Baker Appears To Take Shots At Debuting WWE Act On AEW Rampage
Earlier this week, AEW announced that at All Out, Thunder Rosa would defend her AEW Women's World Championship against her ThunderStorm tag team partner, Toni Storm. One AEW talent, however, didn't exactly support this announcement, and on last night's "AEW Rampage," Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, let her distaste be known — while also taking a not-so-subtle dig at the competition.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On MJF's AEW Status
The future of AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman — or MJF as he's better known — has been up in the air for quite some time. The 26-year-old has been open about the possibility of jumping ship to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024, and his backstage issues in recent months have been well-documented.
AEW・
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Confirms How Much Of The NWA Library He Actually Owns
Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017 and will be celebrating five years as the official owner of the promotion on October 1. However, just because Corgan owns the company does not mean that he has full access to all tapes from its 70-plus year history. "I don't own any part of the NWA library," Corgan said to NBC Sports Boston. "The NWA in its heyday was probably owned by seven different companies, so most of those libraries are owned by the WWE. There are some other libraries that aren't owned by the WWE, but those people don't intend on selling. I control what is called the NWA Houston Library, but I have not yet exploited that."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Two AEW Stars Apparently 'Frustrated' With Their Booking
Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, known collectively as the Varsity Blondes, are the latest AEW wrestlers to express frustration with their creative direction. During the 8/17 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Varsity Blondes were squashed by The Gun Club in a match that lasted all of 31 seconds. The match ended so quickly that Pillman Jr. was never allowed to tag in, as Colten Gunn jumped Pillman Jr. in the corner before hitting a Colt 45 on Garrison for the pinfall victory.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Reportedly Had Big Plans For Kris Statlander
It's been a few days now since Kris Statlander officially announced the extent of the injury she suffered during a match on "AEW Dark: Elevation," which will keep the AEW star out for approximately six to eight months. The injury couldn't have come at a worst time for Statlander, who was arguably on the hottest run of her career, and a new report seems to confirm how unfortunate the timing was.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Flash Morgan Webster's Contract Status Prior To WWE Release
Following WWE's recent announcement that "NXT UK" would be rebranded as "NXT Europe" in 2023, a number of the performers from the show were released from their contracts. Though some reports indicate that these releases may be short-lived, top stars like Trent Seven, Mark Andrews, and Emilia McKenzie are currently free agents and are able to resume bookings on the independent scene. These developments are interesting for one superstar in particular, as the company had previously indicated they wanted him for the long haul.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Opens Up More Seating For Upcoming Roman Reigns Vs Drew McIntyre Showdown
WWE Clash at the Castle will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on September 3 from Cardiff, Wales. The show centers around the big Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Drew McIntyre looks to dethrone current champion Roman Reigns in his backyard of the United Kingdom. Up until now, 70,000 fans have been expected to attend.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On WWE SmackDown Debut Of NXT Tag Team
Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were a last-minute addition to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament, and their success has impressed the man that brought them into the fold in the first place. Former head of "NXT" and current head of WWE creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to Twitter to comment on the duo's main roster debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE NXT UK Stars Are Expected To Join WWE NXT
This week, it was revealed that "WWE NXT UK" will be transitioned into "WWE NXT Europe" in 2023, with the upcoming World's Collide event on September 4 being the brand's official end point. That show will be themed around the concept of "NXT" vs. "NXT UK," meaning wrestlers from each show will be appearing, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, all the "NXT UK" stars involved in Worlds Collide are set to be transitioned to the American version of the brand afterward.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Comments On Triple H Taking Over As Head Of WWE Creative
Edge is like a kid in a candy store. The Rated-R Superstar spoke with Bleacher Report recently about his return to WWE, as well as his upcoming match with a former faction-mate. Edge is set to face Damian Priest on the August 22 episode of "WWE Raw," and he said that he and new head of WWE creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) saw an opportunity in the Toronto Raw. "I sat down with Paul, and I saw that Toronto was coming, we have this storyline with the Judgment Day," Edge said, "and we have this opportunity to do what we used to do which is promote a Raw match almost a month in advance. I just thought it seemed like a perfect opportunity and a special moment too." Edge has not wrestled in his hometown of Toronto since 2011, and hasn't wrestled on TV in Toronto since 2010, when he got a win over longtime friend, rival, and brother, Christian.
wrestlinginc.com
Doudrop Comments On Being Left Off WWE WrestleMania 38 Card
WWE Superstar Doudrop spoke with Alex McCarthy for talkSPORT and Inside The Ropes about not being on the card for this year's WrestleMania. WrestleMania 38 took place on April 2 and April 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. "It was disappointing, I'm not gonna lie," said Doudrop. "But...
Comments / 0