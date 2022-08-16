Effective: 2022-08-21 00:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-21 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Cave Creek, New River; Central La Paz; Deer Valley; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 300 AM MST At 159 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Castle Hot Springs to near Wickenburg to 7 miles northeast of Aguila to 8 miles southwest of Burro Creek Campground. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Surprise, Wickenburg, Wittmann, Sun City West, Circle City, Alamo State Park, Aguila, Morristown, Beardsley, Gladden and Vistancia. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 65 and 141. AZ Route 74 between mile markers 1 and 20. AZ Route 303 between mile markers 116 and 131. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO