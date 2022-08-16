Bears waive 2 players, add 2 others

(670 The Score) The Bears made a series of minor roster moves Tuesday morning.

Chicago waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins while also signing offensive lineman Corey Dublin and defensive back Jon Alexander.

John had one catch for one yard in the Bears’ 19-14 win against the Chiefs in their preseason opener Saturday. Dawkins didn’t appear in the game.

Alexander was added as Bears safety Jaquan Brisker didn’t participate in practice Monday. Bears defensive back Dane Cruikshank has also dealt with injuries throughout camp.

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker