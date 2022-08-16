ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair-going with the family- a survival guide

By JENNIFER SPROUSE
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago
Anyone with small children or a large family knows the difficulties of navigating a large event in the summer heat while trying to keep everyone happy, hydrated, safe, and entertained.

With around a century of experience to draw upon, the State Fair of West Virginia is always working on ways to improve comfort and accessibility for its patrons.

Over the years, several additions have been incorporated into facilities and new and captivating shows and activities have been added to the fair schedule.

Most families are familiar with the rides on midway, but while some kids could toss and turn all day long on the rides, many parents find themselves in need of a break to cool down and a change in activity to restore their energy. With so much to offer, the following recommendations are only a fraction of what the State Fair of West Virginia has to offer.

Great ways to cool down

Venture into the newly renovated West Virginia building to regroup in the air conditioning.

Fairgoer favorites within the building include watching a cooking demonstration and sampling the final product, aweing over the gargantuan tomatoes and pumpkins that compete for the title of being the largest, and strolling through a wonderland of flowers to find dahlias that rival the size of a human head.

Browse the best decorated cakes, immerse yourself in the display of competitive amateur photography, and marvel at the intricate quilts that hang from the ceiling and adorn the entire building.

Visitors should also check fair schedules for daily special contests in which they can participate, such as cookie and cupcake decorating contests for kids, the Veggie 500 race for younger patrons, and one of the many flower arranging contests for participants of all ages.

Step into the air-conditioned Underwood building to view creative crafts and innovative projects by West Virginia 4-H Club members in one of the building’s two wings.

The other side of the building boasts a large display of Future Farmers of America exhibits that showcase the agricultural achievements from students across the state as they compete for a blue ribbon.

Treat your tastebuds with one of the many delectable frozen treats from Trudy’s Dairy World. The establishment has been a fair-time tradition for patrons of all ages for over half a century, serving up classics like the chocolate-dipped frozen banana and new flavors of homemade ice cream.

Catch a free show under the Center Stage tent, which offers plenty of shade to escape the sun. Even if you find yourself in between shows, the tent is still a great place to sit and relax while you regroup.

Entertainment for the entire family
Root for your favorite four-legged friend on the speedway at the Swifty Swine pig races. The attraction has been popular with spectators of all ages and has quickly become a family favorite at the fair.

Wilder Smith takes a break to relax in his stroller while enjoying the agricultural exhibits
Swifty Swine pig races offer fun for the whole family.

