Andrew Cuomo helps stalled Corvette driver in Hamptons under 'pseudonym': report

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (1010 WINS) -- A stranded motorist in a “stalled out” 1969 Corvette was reportedly assisted over the weekend by none other than former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who gave a “pseudonym” when asked who he was.

Cuomo, a known muscle car enthusiast, lent a hand to the driver on Route 114 in East Hampton, sources told Page Six .

The ex-governor, who worked as a tow truck operator in his law school days, was spotted assisting the driver after their yellow Corvette “stalled out on the side of the road,” the sources said.

Cuomo reportedly helped the driver on Route 114 in East Hampton over the weekend. Photo credit Google Street View

Cuomo “jumped it with cables,” they added. “When the passenger asked who he was, he gave a pseudonym.”

The former governor, 64, has reportedly spent a lot of time on Long Island, where his younger brother Chris Cuomo lives, following his resignation last August.

Andrew and Chris Cuomo fishing on Long Island in July. Photo credit @andrewcuomo/Twitter

In fact, the two brothers were seen “eating sandwiches and tinkering with the engine” of a boat in Sag Harbor the same day Cuomo aided the driver, according to the report.

Cuomo has a “well-documented penchant for aiding motorists in distress,” the New York Times reported in 2020, when the then-governor directed his state police detail to stop on the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway so he could help extricate a driver from an overturned van.

Over the years, he has also reportedly pushed cars out of snowdrifts and comforted accident victims, among other good deeds on the road.