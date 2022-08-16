ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

3 teens arrested on burglary charges

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
WHEC TV-10

Police are looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are seeking your help identifying a man who they said may have been involved in an attempted bank robbery on Thursday. Police said the attempted robbery happened at around 2 p.m. on Monroe Avenue. If you know the person’s identity or his whereabouts please call 911.
WHEC TV-10

2 adults, 1 infant hospitalized following car pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-day-old baby girl, a 30-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman are in the hospital after they were injured in a car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Thursday night. New York State Police say that a car they were attempting to stop for a...
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car accident overnight near N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A fatal accident happened overnight at the intersection of Clifford and North Clinton avenues. Police responded to that area for a report of a pedestrian struck. In the course of their investigation they learned a 49-year-old city resident was hit. That victim died at the scene. Police detained...
WHEC TV-10

City extends gun violence state of emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
WHEC TV-10

PAB welcomes new member

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has a new member. Daniel Cadet Sr was formally welcomed at Thursday night’s board meeting. Cadet is a recent Nazareth College graduate and social worker at Rochester General Hospital. He has worked with AmeriCorps and the Center for Dispute...
WHEC TV-10

Police arrest man for shooting of two women at birthday party

Travis Collier, 34, faces two counts of assault and weapons charges. A Rochester Police Department investigation identified him as a suspect after the shooting on Child Street near Jay Street. Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her late teens, survived that shooting. On Thursday, officers...
WHEC TV-10

“Drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign begins

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday is the first day of the state’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign. New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to track down impaired drivers. Police reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased...
WHEC TV-10

Greece woman rallies neighbors to give students free school supplies

GREECE, N.Y. – Back to school is around the corner, and the community is making sure backpacks are full of supplies. A Greece woman is going the extra mile to help students. She rallied up her neighborhood to fill her lawn with free school supplies. “It’s no secret that...
WHEC TV-10

RPD: Stolen car found flipped over on Priscilla Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that they found a car, which was reportedly stolen on Thursday evening, flipped over on Priscilla Street. The Rochester Police Department found the car resting against a tree on Friday just after midnight. Officers said the driver left the scene before they arrived. The...
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
WHEC TV-10

11th Annual Health Fair focuses on child and young adult mental health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several community organizations in Rochester came together to hold their 11th Annual Community Health Fair Saturday. The event took place at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Community members were able to receive free health screenings, Covid vaccines, and speak to local providers. This year’s...
WHEC TV-10

Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Panther

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Panther is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home. Panther’s name suits him. He’s large, jet black, and he moves quietly through the night. He’s a bit depressed at the shelter and can’t wait to find his loving people. He might prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
