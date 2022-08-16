Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Project T.I.P.S. holds cook-out next Thursday to build police-community relations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The final Project T.I.P.S. of the season is coming next Thursday. The event seeks to build trust between law enforcement and the community in areas with a high amount of unsolved crimes. The event, which is an acronym for trust, information, programs, and services, will happen...
WHEC TV-10
State AG Office: Rochester SWAT team was justified in fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The NY State Attorney General’s Office determined that a Rochester SWAT Team officer was justified in the fatal shooting of Timothy Flowers in June of 2021. The AG’s office released its report on Friday on its investigation into the killing of Flowers. The report said...
WHEC TV-10
Annual walk brings awareness to Rochester’s high rate of domestic violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The eleventh annual walk against domestic violence was held on Saturday. Dozens of people showed up to The Church of Love on Exchange Street to show their support. Organizers say the rates of domestic violence in Rochester are 250% higher than the rest of the state.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Defendant in RPD-ATF gun arrest strategy gets released but data shows something is changing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The News10NBC investigative team is staying on top of this new police strategy to keep people arrested with guns in jail. The first test of the strategy failed when a federal judge released one of the defendants today. Federal Judge Mark Pederson said he made...
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
WHEC TV-10
Police are looking for suspect in attempted bank robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are seeking your help identifying a man who they said may have been involved in an attempted bank robbery on Thursday. Police said the attempted robbery happened at around 2 p.m. on Monroe Avenue. If you know the person’s identity or his whereabouts please call 911.
WHEC TV-10
2 adults, 1 infant hospitalized following car pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A two-day-old baby girl, a 30-year-old man, and a 21-year-old woman are in the hospital after they were injured in a car crash on North Goodman and Bay Street Thursday night. New York State Police say that a car they were attempting to stop for a...
WHEC TV-10
Fatal car accident overnight near N. Clinton Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A fatal accident happened overnight at the intersection of Clifford and North Clinton avenues. Police responded to that area for a report of a pedestrian struck. In the course of their investigation they learned a 49-year-old city resident was hit. That victim died at the scene. Police detained...
WHEC TV-10
City extends gun violence state of emergency
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The city of Rochester announced Thursday that it is extending the gun violence state of emergency. It was initially announced on July 21—just hours before the tragic shooting of RPD Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. In the announcement, Mayor Malik Evans cited the “unprecedented levels of...
WHEC TV-10
PAB welcomes new member
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board has a new member. Daniel Cadet Sr was formally welcomed at Thursday night’s board meeting. Cadet is a recent Nazareth College graduate and social worker at Rochester General Hospital. He has worked with AmeriCorps and the Center for Dispute...
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for shooting of two women at birthday party
Travis Collier, 34, faces two counts of assault and weapons charges. A Rochester Police Department investigation identified him as a suspect after the shooting on Child Street near Jay Street. Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her late teens, survived that shooting. On Thursday, officers...
WHEC TV-10
“Drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign begins
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday is the first day of the state’s “drive sober or get pulled over” enforcement campaign. New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to track down impaired drivers. Police reported impaired driving crashes in New York increased...
WHEC TV-10
Greece woman rallies neighbors to give students free school supplies
GREECE, N.Y. – Back to school is around the corner, and the community is making sure backpacks are full of supplies. A Greece woman is going the extra mile to help students. She rallied up her neighborhood to fill her lawn with free school supplies. “It’s no secret that...
WHEC TV-10
RPD: Stolen car found flipped over on Priscilla Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said that they found a car, which was reportedly stolen on Thursday evening, flipped over on Priscilla Street. The Rochester Police Department found the car resting against a tree on Friday just after midnight. Officers said the driver left the scene before they arrived. The...
WHEC TV-10
Genesee County sees uptick in thefts from vehicles; many parked in local hiking areas, parks and parking lots
BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they have recently noticed an increase in vehicle larcenies. Deputies say in many of these cases, the vehicles hit are parked in hiking areas, county and local parks and parking lots. They believe a group known as the ‘Felony...
WHEC TV-10
After News10NBC report on daycare quarantines, state lawmaker asked NYS to change the rules
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Thursday, News10NBC told you how children in daycares still have to quarantine if just one child in the room tests positive for COVID. Every child in quarantine usually means a parent out of work. Friday, New York State Assemblywoman Jen Lunsford ask the state health...
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
WHEC TV-10
11th Annual Health Fair focuses on child and young adult mental health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several community organizations in Rochester came together to hold their 11th Annual Community Health Fair Saturday. The event took place at the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester. Community members were able to receive free health screenings, Covid vaccines, and speak to local providers. This year’s...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters put out flames at Frost Ave home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Thursday morning at a house on Frost Avenue. Everyone got out safely. Seven fire companies responded to the fire at the two-family home. Crews found heavy fire in the back side of the home. Both tenants were home at...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Panther
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Panther is a 5-year-old cat who is looking for a loving home. Panther’s name suits him. He’s large, jet black, and he moves quietly through the night. He’s a bit depressed at the shelter and can’t wait to find his loving people. He might prefer to be the only pet in his new home.
