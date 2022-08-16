16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department.

On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that the male was armed with a handgun.

According to EPD, officers at the scene found that the male was in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Ruger-style handgun. The gun was secured and the male was placed under arrest.

The male was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. According to EPD, he was transported to a Juvenile detention center and will return to the Chemung County Court-Youth Part at a later date.

Photo: Elmira Police Department

