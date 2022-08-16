ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

16-year-old arrested for handgun possession in Elmira

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A 16-year-old male was arrested earlier this week for the possession of a loaded handgun in Elmira, according to the Elmira Police Department.

On August 15, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police department conducted a field interview with a 16-year-old male in the 300 block of Wallace Place after reports that the male was armed with a handgun.

Ithaca police looking for restaurant wallet thief

According to EPD, officers at the scene found that the male was in possession of a loaded .22 caliber Ruger-style handgun. The gun was secured and the male was placed under arrest.

The male was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. According to EPD, he was transported to a Juvenile detention center and will return to the Chemung County Court-Youth Part at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZJY0c_0hJHlBlc00
Photo: Elmira Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Newfield man arrested after attempted robbery in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Newfield man was arrested and another is still on the loose after an attempted robbery at a store in Ithaca on Friday. According to Ithaca Police, two black males had attempted to rob the Dankie’s Glass Shop at 219 Elmira Road in Ithaca sometime around 7 p.m. Police say the […]
NewsChannel 36

Reported Stabbing on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - Ithaca Police are investigating a stabbing incident on North Meadow St. in Ithaca. According to IPD, on August 17th at around 6:20 PM, officers were called to the 400 block of North Meadow Street. Officers learned that a delivery person was stabbed in the left shoulder. IPD says the injury is non life-threatening.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

Cortland woman arrested for leaving infant alone in car

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On August 14th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Price Chopper on Route 13 in Cortlandville for a welfare check. According to law enforcement, they found an infant child who had been left alone in a car for an extended period of time. An investigation determined that […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Ithaca, NY
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with […]
FRIENDSHIP, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads man arrested for attempting to sell stolen car

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a car from a storage facility and tried to sell it in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Timothy Gullo, 40, was arrested by State Police out of Horseheads on August 18, 2022, for allegedly stealing a car from Latta […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pretending to be officer charged with imprisoning teen

Smithfield Township, Pa. — A Sayre man is facing felony charges of falsely imprisoning a teenager after he allegedly pretended to be a police officer and handcuffed a juvenile on a fake traffic stop. Joseph Harold Tubbs, 18, reportedly showed the driver a badge and had red and blue lights flashing inside his car when he stopped the teen driver on Springfield Road on July 29 around 10:45 p.m., according to charges. ...
SAYRE, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested for burglary, theft

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after law enforcement said he broke into a building in the Town of Erwin earlier this week. Robert Allison III, 21, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on August 17 for the theft. The arrest report said Allison broke into a building in […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wallace Place#Epd#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents in custody after found in attic crawl space following infant's death

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The parents of an infant who died last week are now behind bars. James May and Shannon McKnight were found hiding in the attic crawl space in a Canton Township home. The two had been in hiding for more than a week. Their three-month-old died at the hospital on August 11. Meanwhile, their 16-month-old was found with cocaine and fentanyl in his system during a wellness check. Police are waiting on the infant's autopsy report.
CANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessica E. Blood

Jessica E. Blood is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Blood has violated the terms of her probation. Blood was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. Blood is 32 years old and has brown hair and eyes. Blood is 5 feet...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man arrested as fugitive from justice on assault charge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y (WETM) — A man was arrested in Chemung County as a fugitive from justice on an assault charge out of Pennsylvania. Gevonta Nowell, 22, of Towanda, Pa., was found to have an active warrant out of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for the charges of Aggravated Assault. The Chemung Sheriff’s Office said that […]
WETM 18 News

Bath inmate arrested for fraud, grand larceny

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath inmate has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. John Sabins, 32, of Bath N.Y., was arrested following an investigation of larceny by fraud in Wayland, N.Y. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sabins allegedly received funds in excess of […]
BATH, NY
WBRE

Man sentenced for claiming PA school would be a ‘school of ashes’ with ‘dead kids along the way’

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An Oregon man was sentenced on Friday for sending a threatening message to a Lycoming County school in 2021. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Harvey Dulgar, age 28 from Oregon, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for making interstate threats. Court documents allege Dulgar left a voicemail at […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy