Hampton man charged with murder of woman found on Winns Church Road in Hanover

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged in the murder of 20-year-old Raquiah Paulette King , of Hampton, was arraigned today.

King’s body was found lying on the side of Winns Church Road in Hanover County early morning Thursday, July 21, according to authorities.

After a multi-agency investigation, 27-year-old Emmanuel Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to King’s death.

Coble, an active-duty member of the military, was arraigned at Hanover General District Court Tuesday, appearing respectful during his digital appearance. He was appointed an attorney and has a hearing set for Dec. 6.

