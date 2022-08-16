Kamara borrows bike, Who Dats out in droves: See scene from Saints in Packers country

In case the silence out at the facility in Metairie didn't tip you off, Saints football has hit the road for this week.

New Orleans has set up shop in Green Bay for a pair of joint practices with the Packers ahead of their preseason showdown on Friday. And they did it in front of a pretty impressive contingent of Who Dats who made the trip to enjoy some of that nice Wisconsin summer weather.

Here are some of the top images and moments from the first day of joint practices:

ALVIN KAMARA BORROWS A BIKE

The Packers have a tradition of arriving to training camp on a bicycle, and AK was ready to oblige. Rolling up on a bike he borrowed from a local kid before the first day of work.

━━━━

JAMEIS WINSTON AND OTHERS MEET THE FANS

A host of Saints players returned to practice, and they made sure to spend time with the fans before the work started. That included QB Jameis Winston and Alontae Taylor, both getting back on the field Tuesday after missing the preseason opener.

Speaking of Jameis, he started practice in pads, but he shed them as he got in limited work for the day.

━━━━

TAYSOM HILL RETURNS BACK FOR CONTACT

Saints TE Taysom Hill got back to work last week in a red non-contact jersey after a rib injury and didn't play in the preseason opener, but he was back to normal work on Tuesday.

━━━━

DRILLS, DRILLS, DRILLS

That's pretty self-explanatory.

The Saints are back out for another joint practice on Wednesday before a walkthrough on Thursday and the Week 2 preseason matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.