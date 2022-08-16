ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kamara borrows bike, Who Dats out in droves: See scene from Saints in Packers country

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVB7O_0hJHl6RE00

In case the silence out at the facility in Metairie didn't tip you off, Saints football has hit the road for this week.

New Orleans has set up shop in Green Bay for a pair of joint practices with the Packers ahead of their preseason showdown on Friday. And they did it in front of a pretty impressive contingent of Who Dats who made the trip to enjoy some of that nice Wisconsin summer weather.

Here are some of the top images and moments from the first day of joint practices:

ALVIN KAMARA BORROWS A BIKE

The Packers have a tradition of arriving to training camp on a bicycle, and AK was ready to oblige. Rolling up on a bike he borrowed from a local kid before the first day of work.

━━━━

JAMEIS WINSTON AND OTHERS MEET THE FANS

A host of Saints players returned to practice, and they made sure to spend time with the fans before the work started. That included QB Jameis Winston and Alontae Taylor, both getting back on the field Tuesday after missing the preseason opener.

Speaking of Jameis, he started practice in pads, but he shed them as he got in limited work for the day.

━━━━

TAYSOM HILL RETURNS BACK FOR CONTACT

Saints TE Taysom Hill got back to work last week in a red non-contact jersey after a rib injury and didn't play in the preseason opener, but he was back to normal work on Tuesday.

━━━━

DRILLS, DRILLS, DRILLS

That's pretty self-explanatory.

The Saints are back out for another joint practice on Wednesday before a walkthrough on Thursday and the Week 2 preseason matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
New Orleans, LA
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries. Thursday, they were dealt another potential big blow. The Buccaneers are currently taking part in joint practices with the Tennessee Titans. The offense is already without wide receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, and center Ryen Jensen. They are […] The post Buccaneers suffer another massive blow to Tom Brady’s offensive line appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Bike#American Football#Mike Hoss Voice Of Saints#Fans#Qb Jameis Winston
ClutchPoints

Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Tom Brady absence situation getting cloudy for Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains absent from the NFL preseason, and as far as head coach Todd Bowles knows, his return date is uncertain. Maybe it was the three-month long retirement or unabashed promotion of his BRADY clothing line, but Tom Brady has made it fairly evident that this is his victory lap at that oft-mentioned 45-year mark.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Tyrann Mathieu Comments On A Top Saints Leader

All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu will be fulfilling a lifelong dream now that he will be suiting up for the New Orleans Saints. After playing for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Kansas City Chiefs, the former LSU standout will be playing for the squad he grew up rooting for. There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Saints Sign G Derek Schweiger, Waive/Injured OT Sage Doxtater

Doxtater will revert to New Orleans’ injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed. Schweiger, 23, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in May but was cut loose last month. During his three-year college career, Schweiger appeared in 28...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy